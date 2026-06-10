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Camping Trailers

Boxy camper pod is an extreme bug-out bunker for escaping carnage

By C.C. Weiss
June 09, 2026
Boxy camper pod is an extreme bug-out bunker for escaping carnage
Four individual cannons are there to fire out bear deterrent to (hopefully) send curious bears on their way
Four individual cannons are there to fire out bear deterrent to (hopefully) send curious bears on their way
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Wherever it is you're going, the Mammoth XLE prepares you
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Wherever it is you're going, the Mammoth XLE prepares you
The slide-out kitchen has its own cooler-style fridge, along with a gas stove, sink and spice pantry
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The slide-out kitchen has its own cooler-style fridge, along with a gas stove, sink and spice pantry
The outdoor kitchen doesn't have much work space, but the tall drop-down MOLLE table sure does
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The outdoor kitchen doesn't have much work space, but the tall drop-down MOLLE table sure does
When the MOLLE panel drops down to work as a counter, it opens access to the indoor/outdoor pantry stack
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When the MOLLE panel drops down to work as a counter, it opens access to the indoor/outdoor pantry stack
Mammoth takes great care to secure various exterior access points against tampering
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Mammoth takes great care to secure various exterior access points against tampering
The individual pantries store everything from critical calories to after-journey relaxation and fun
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The individual pantries store everything from critical calories to after-journey relaxation and fun
Why store your long-range rifle where you can't get to it if and when you need to? Mammoth puts it right over the bed
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Why store your long-range rifle where you can't get to it if and when you need to? Mammoth puts it right over the bed
Indoor fridge
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Indoor fridge
The rooftop includes a rack system/observation decks, along with a central escape hatch
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The rooftop includes a rack system/observation decks, along with a central escape hatch
Neatly integrated Starlink internet
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Neatly integrated Starlink internet
By default, we're thinking this is the optional 37-mm flare launcher system ...
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By default, we're thinking this is the optional 37-mm flare launcher system ...
... and that would make this the internal flare loading bay
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... and that would make this the internal flare loading bay
Four individual cannons are there to fire out bear deterrent to (hopefully) send curious bears on their way
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Four individual cannons are there to fire out bear deterrent to (hopefully) send curious bears on their way
Sonic deterrent system
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Sonic deterrent system
The XLE shares its basic shell and layout with Mammoth's Tall Boy but gains a whole lot more standard equipment
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The XLE shares its basic shell and layout with Mammoth's Tall Boy but gains a whole lot more standard equipment
You'll likely want to stay inside the XLE if things have really gone south, but if that changes, you can use the quick-popping escape hatch
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You'll likely want to stay inside the XLE if things have really gone south, but if that changes, you can use the quick-popping escape hatch
The windows are made from 1-in-thick bulletproof glass, further protected by MOLLE style blast shields
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The windows are made from 1-in-thick bulletproof glass, further protected by MOLLE style blast shields
An impressive bit of mount-on kit comes standard
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An impressive bit of mount-on kit comes standard
The XLE's main entry is a reinforced rear vault door with multi-point vault lock
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The XLE's main entry is a reinforced rear vault door with multi-point vault lock
The Tall Boy in white and XLE in urban camo with bright-orange lettering
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The Tall Boy in white and XLE in urban camo with bright-orange lettering
Hatches battened down
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Hatches battened down
We'd be inclined to flip on local radio pretty quickly if we passed this particular caravan on the highway
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We'd be inclined to flip on local radio pretty quickly if we passed this particular caravan on the highway
Forget the bug-out bag – Mammoth upgrades to a full-blown bug-out bunker that moves with you
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Forget the bug-out bag – Mammoth upgrades to a full-blown bug-out bunker that moves with you
Much of the interior kit is secured around the primary king-size bed for easy access
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Much of the interior kit is secured around the primary king-size bed for easy access
The rather clinical shower room
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The rather clinical shower room
Access to the indoor/outdoor pantries comes with a drop-down table top of its own
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Access to the indoor/outdoor pantries comes with a drop-down table top of its own
Keep an eye on your 360-degree surveillance, monitor all systems and communicate via HAM radio ... all from the comfort of bed
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Keep an eye on your 360-degree surveillance, monitor all systems and communicate via HAM radio ... all from the comfort of bed
We feel like tinted (and fewer) windows would be a better fit for the doomsday angle of the XLE build, but the clear windows will sure prove nicer for camping
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We feel like tinted (and fewer) windows would be a better fit for the doomsday angle of the XLE build, but the clear windows will sure prove nicer for camping
Each bunk bed measures 74 x 24 in
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Each bunk bed measures 74 x 24 in
View gallery - 29 images

The latest camper from Mammoth Overland takes two of the brand's most creative launches of the recent past and fuses them together into a prepper-grade wilderness and apocalypse survival safe room built for immediate escape. Whether you're trying to keep away apex predators on regular camping or hunting expeditions, or getting out of dodge during a rapidly evolving "extinction level event," the Mammoth XLE might be the best civilian vessel in the world to have hitched up to your 4x4.

No one can ever accuse Mammoth Overland of being a copycat. With roots in aviation, the Washington-based builder has released some of the market's most distinctive go-anywhere small camper trailers, one after another. Even its most basic inaugural micro-camper was a unique piece of engineering sold in "not so standard spec." From there, it only distinguished itself more with offerings like the winterproof WLY, the hard-walled SKL rooftop cabin, the bear-macing ELE pod and the family-sized TL high-rise.

Mammoth's newest offering takes those last two entries and combines them into a highly original piece of survival kit we don't expect anyone to mimic. It's a camper built to fully protect a family against virtually any and every threat short of an immediate, unstoppable Earth-ending crises. The company has a little fun with letters, calling this new work the XLE, which stands for "Xtinction Level Escape" while also alluding to the "XL" size of its largest trailer to date.

Forget the bug-out bag – Mammoth upgrades to a full-blown bug-out bunker that moves with you
Forget the bug-out bag – Mammoth upgrades to a full-blown bug-out bunker that moves with you

Mammoth president Scott Taylor's vision was to create an ELE-level survival trailer large enough to live comfortably in ... because it may have to play host for more than just a brief, leisurely stay off-grid. In the process, the Mammoth team managed to create something even crazier than the original ELE, or "Extinction Level Event" camper trailer.

Mammoth first introduced the TL "Tall Boy" at Overland Expo West 2024, a year after it revealed the wildly over-equipped ELE. The company's take on a family camper, the TL measures 9 feet (2.7 m) tall to fit in a 6.3-foot-high (1.9-m) standing interior pair. The 16.4-ft-long (5-m) trailer also fits in a pair of stacked bunk beds and a king-size master bed to sleep four adults. Unlike Mammoth's traditional small box trailers, the TL also includes a bathroom inside.

With the XLE, Mammoth converts the basic TL shell into a singularly focused prepper-mobile specced out above and beyond the ELE. It has much more livable space for comfortably enjoying the spoils of the airtight post-apocalyptic escape plan friends, family and foes previously dismissed as "debilitating paranoia." Joke's on them.

For fleeing the likes of active war zones and relentless mercenaries hot on your tracks (and, of course, living to tell the tale), Mammoth bulletproofs all the windows and protects them from closer blunt force – or hot-firing shrapnel – with MOLLE-style blast shields.

The windows are made from 1-in-thick bulletproof glass, further protected by MOLLE style blast shields
The windows are made from 1-in-thick bulletproof glass, further protected by MOLLE style blast shields

At 18.4 feet (5.6 m), the XLE measures almost two full feet (610 cm) longer than the TL, largely because of the addition of a storage box on the tongue and relocation of the two full-size spare tires to the rear wall. The trailer is crafted with an aircraft-grade aluminum construction that extends well beyond the numeric designation of its light, tough aluminum and references the brand's resume of building actual airplanes at parent company Vashon Aircraft.

The XLE's aluminum body sits atop a powder-coated steel chassis cushioned via a Timbren independent axle-less suspension at each wheel. The trailer clears an impressive 22 inches (56 cm) of ground below on a set of 33-in BFGoodrich HD-Terrain tires.

The XLE is clearly built to follow a lifted and kitted Wrangler or Tacoma on a treacherous escape route to temporary safety, but threats don't merely disappear on arrival. Which is okay, because the XLE serves as something of an impenetrable panic room and command center once parked.

Much of the interior kit is secured around the primary king-size bed for easy access
Much of the interior kit is secured around the primary king-size bed for easy access

The XLE"s pressurized interior packs dual medical-grade HEPA air filters to keep your lungs filled with clean O2, while a Geiger counter keeps tabs on potential radioactivity in the vicinity. The bank-like rear vault door and its multi-point locking system create a secure, breach-resistant barrier between the threats outside and the cozy safe house inside.

As for nearby human and animal threats, the 360-degree CCTV surveillance system keeps an eye out, delivering 24-hour monitoring capability with integrated night vision. Should a threat show up, occupants have a full escalation suite ranging from deterrent to deadly.

The remote-activated sonic defense system provides a non-lethal but powerful level of defense, which owners can further escalate via an available remote-deploy 37-mm flare launching system that reloads from inside the trailer. Four remote-controlled bear spray canisters fire steady streams of predator-neutralizing spray, which will be as effective on humans as grizzlies.

Why store your long-range rifle where you can't get to it if and when you need to? Mammoth puts it right over the bed
Why store your long-range rifle where you can't get to it if and when you need to? Mammoth puts it right over the bed

Escalating to the last defensive resort, Mammoth tacks on long-range rifle storage above both sides of the king-size bed for immediate access. Other firearms can be stored away in the standard gun safe. And should you have to cut and run as a last-resort strategic maneuver, a rapid-access escape hatch on the roof allows you to get out of the trailer without walking right through the main entry door and into a potential ambush. That hatch is affixed between two stand-on platform racks that double as observation decks.

The XLE is built to survive first and foremost, but it's also optimized for living comfortably after (or while) getting through the worst of it. It'll be very close quarters for hunkering down with more than two people, but the trailer still has the TL's king bed/dual-bunk layout for sheltering a family of four or four adults. The standard 12-V air conditioner and tamper-free Truma Vario air/water heater keep the interior comfortable through all seasons of weather. The blindingly white bathroom looks the part of an emergency shower at a hazardous materials plant.

The rather clinical shower room
The rather clinical shower room

The main kitchen is outside, but a 45-L electric fridge inside supplements the slide-out fridge, maintaining a fresh food and beverage supply accessible from inside the vault hatch. The integrated Starlink satellite internet keeps occupants connected from some of the most remote spaces out there, and a Ham radio next to the master bed provides a comms backup when way outside smartphone range.

The 1,200-Ah lithium battery bank is 50% larger than the pack in the ELE trailer and charged via a 400-W solar panel setup. A standard portable generator and dual propane tanks provide power alternatives, and the trailer can always charge off the tow vehicle battery, assuming that vehicle wasn't stolen or destroyed after arrival.

The outdoor kitchen doesn't have much work space, but the tall drop-down MOLLE table sure does
The outdoor kitchen doesn't have much work space, but the tall drop-down MOLLE table sure does

The XLE's exterior comes far more fully loaded than the typical trailer, carrying standard features that include various MOLLE panels around its perimeter, some stocked with tools like shovels, traction boards and a hi-lift jack. The slide-out kitchen has a gas stove, sink and second fridge/freezer.

Much like the ELE, the XLE is absolutely, ridiculously over the top, but with looming global uncertainties like the future of AI (and resource consumption), climate change, drone warfare, institutional distrust and political strife, the idea of having a bug-out trailer equipped for every imaginable contingency seems a tiny bit less ridiculous each passing day.

An impressive bit of mount-on kit comes standard
An impressive bit of mount-on kit comes standard

That said, US$123,994 is a lot of money to spend on a piece of garage-ware you hope to never need. But the XLE is an (insanely overbuilt) overland camper, too, so there's no reason you won't get some use out of it in between extinction-adjacent events. We would recommend a more subtle exterior design without those anti-stealth safety orange graphics Mammoth shows on the launch model – the black, tan and green look like Mammoth's best color options for keeping it low profile, and maybe they could do one without all the loud, purpose-defeating writing declaring the trailer's "Xtinction escaping" intent.

Mammoth debuted the XLE at Overland Expo West last month and is accepting reservation deposits now. Deliveries are planned to begin in Q4 2026.

Source: Mammoth Overland

View gallery - 29 images

Tags

Camping TrailersCaravantrailersTrailerSurvivalEmergencyShelterRVOverland ExpoOff-gridOff-roadCampingOutdoors and Camping
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C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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