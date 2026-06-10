Boxy camper pod is an extreme bug-out bunker for escaping carnage

The latest camper from Mammoth Overland takes two of the brand's most creative launches of the recent past and fuses them together into a prepper-grade wilderness and apocalypse survival safe room built for immediate escape. Whether you're trying to keep away apex predators on regular camping or hunting expeditions, or getting out of dodge during a rapidly evolving "extinction level event," the Mammoth XLE might be the best civilian vessel in the world to have hitched up to your 4x4.

No one can ever accuse Mammoth Overland of being a copycat. With roots in aviation, the Washington-based builder has released some of the market's most distinctive go-anywhere small camper trailers, one after another. Even its most basic inaugural micro-camper was a unique piece of engineering sold in "not so standard spec." From there, it only distinguished itself more with offerings like the winterproof WLY, the hard-walled SKL rooftop cabin, the bear-macing ELE pod and the family-sized TL high-rise.

Mammoth's newest offering takes those last two entries and combines them into a highly original piece of survival kit we don't expect anyone to mimic. It's a camper built to fully protect a family against virtually any and every threat short of an immediate, unstoppable Earth-ending crises. The company has a little fun with letters, calling this new work the XLE, which stands for "Xtinction Level Escape" while also alluding to the "XL" size of its largest trailer to date.

Forget the bug-out bag – Mammoth upgrades to a full-blown bug-out bunker that moves with you Mammoth Overland

Mammoth president Scott Taylor's vision was to create an ELE-level survival trailer large enough to live comfortably in ... because it may have to play host for more than just a brief, leisurely stay off-grid. In the process, the Mammoth team managed to create something even crazier than the original ELE, or "Extinction Level Event" camper trailer.

Mammoth first introduced the TL "Tall Boy" at Overland Expo West 2024, a year after it revealed the wildly over-equipped ELE. The company's take on a family camper, the TL measures 9 feet (2.7 m) tall to fit in a 6.3-foot-high (1.9-m) standing interior pair. The 16.4-ft-long (5-m) trailer also fits in a pair of stacked bunk beds and a king-size master bed to sleep four adults. Unlike Mammoth's traditional small box trailers, the TL also includes a bathroom inside.

With the XLE, Mammoth converts the basic TL shell into a singularly focused prepper-mobile specced out above and beyond the ELE. It has much more livable space for comfortably enjoying the spoils of the airtight post-apocalyptic escape plan friends, family and foes previously dismissed as "debilitating paranoia." Joke's on them.

For fleeing the likes of active war zones and relentless mercenaries hot on your tracks (and, of course, living to tell the tale), Mammoth bulletproofs all the windows and protects them from closer blunt force – or hot-firing shrapnel – with MOLLE-style blast shields.

The windows are made from 1-in-thick bulletproof glass, further protected by MOLLE style blast shields Mammoth Overland

At 18.4 feet (5.6 m), the XLE measures almost two full feet (610 cm) longer than the TL, largely because of the addition of a storage box on the tongue and relocation of the two full-size spare tires to the rear wall. The trailer is crafted with an aircraft-grade aluminum construction that extends well beyond the numeric designation of its light, tough aluminum and references the brand's resume of building actual airplanes at parent company Vashon Aircraft.

The XLE's aluminum body sits atop a powder-coated steel chassis cushioned via a Timbren independent axle-less suspension at each wheel. The trailer clears an impressive 22 inches (56 cm) of ground below on a set of 33-in BFGoodrich HD-Terrain tires.

The XLE is clearly built to follow a lifted and kitted Wrangler or Tacoma on a treacherous escape route to temporary safety, but threats don't merely disappear on arrival. Which is okay, because the XLE serves as something of an impenetrable panic room and command center once parked.

Much of the interior kit is secured around the primary king-size bed for easy access Mammoth Overland

The XLE"s pressurized interior packs dual medical-grade HEPA air filters to keep your lungs filled with clean O2, while a Geiger counter keeps tabs on potential radioactivity in the vicinity. The bank-like rear vault door and its multi-point locking system create a secure, breach-resistant barrier between the threats outside and the cozy safe house inside.

As for nearby human and animal threats, the 360-degree CCTV surveillance system keeps an eye out, delivering 24-hour monitoring capability with integrated night vision. Should a threat show up, occupants have a full escalation suite ranging from deterrent to deadly.

The remote-activated sonic defense system provides a non-lethal but powerful level of defense, which owners can further escalate via an available remote-deploy 37-mm flare launching system that reloads from inside the trailer. Four remote-controlled bear spray canisters fire steady streams of predator-neutralizing spray, which will be as effective on humans as grizzlies.

Why store your long-range rifle where you can't get to it if and when you need to? Mammoth puts it right over the bed Mammoth Overland

Escalating to the last defensive resort, Mammoth tacks on long-range rifle storage above both sides of the king-size bed for immediate access. Other firearms can be stored away in the standard gun safe. And should you have to cut and run as a last-resort strategic maneuver, a rapid-access escape hatch on the roof allows you to get out of the trailer without walking right through the main entry door and into a potential ambush. That hatch is affixed between two stand-on platform racks that double as observation decks.

The XLE is built to survive first and foremost, but it's also optimized for living comfortably after (or while) getting through the worst of it. It'll be very close quarters for hunkering down with more than two people, but the trailer still has the TL's king bed/dual-bunk layout for sheltering a family of four or four adults. The standard 12-V air conditioner and tamper-free Truma Vario air/water heater keep the interior comfortable through all seasons of weather. The blindingly white bathroom looks the part of an emergency shower at a hazardous materials plant.

The rather clinical shower room Mammoth Overland

The main kitchen is outside, but a 45-L electric fridge inside supplements the slide-out fridge, maintaining a fresh food and beverage supply accessible from inside the vault hatch. The integrated Starlink satellite internet keeps occupants connected from some of the most remote spaces out there, and a Ham radio next to the master bed provides a comms backup when way outside smartphone range.

The 1,200-Ah lithium battery bank is 50% larger than the pack in the ELE trailer and charged via a 400-W solar panel setup. A standard portable generator and dual propane tanks provide power alternatives, and the trailer can always charge off the tow vehicle battery, assuming that vehicle wasn't stolen or destroyed after arrival.

The outdoor kitchen doesn't have much work space, but the tall drop-down MOLLE table sure does Mammoth Overland

The XLE's exterior comes far more fully loaded than the typical trailer, carrying standard features that include various MOLLE panels around its perimeter, some stocked with tools like shovels, traction boards and a hi-lift jack. The slide-out kitchen has a gas stove, sink and second fridge/freezer.

Much like the ELE, the XLE is absolutely, ridiculously over the top, but with looming global uncertainties like the future of AI (and resource consumption), climate change, drone warfare, institutional distrust and political strife, the idea of having a bug-out trailer equipped for every imaginable contingency seems a tiny bit less ridiculous each passing day.

An impressive bit of mount-on kit comes standard Mammoth Overland

That said, US$123,994 is a lot of money to spend on a piece of garage-ware you hope to never need. But the XLE is an (insanely overbuilt) overland camper, too, so there's no reason you won't get some use out of it in between extinction-adjacent events. We would recommend a more subtle exterior design without those anti-stealth safety orange graphics Mammoth shows on the launch model – the black, tan and green look like Mammoth's best color options for keeping it low profile, and maybe they could do one without all the loud, purpose-defeating writing declaring the trailer's "Xtinction escaping" intent.

Mammoth debuted the XLE at Overland Expo West last month and is accepting reservation deposits now. Deliveries are planned to begin in Q4 2026.

Source: Mammoth Overland