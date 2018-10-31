The new research began with the knowledge that what helped the siRNAs destroy cancer cells was a single sequence of six nucleotides, called 6mers. There are 4,096 different possible combinations of nucleotides in the 6mers, and the researchers tested each one until they discovered the combination most toxic to cancer cells. The most toxic 6mer combination was dubbed G-rich, and excitingly the researchers discovered this exact same 6mer was utilized by microRNAs the body naturally releases to battle cancerous cells.