Anker's new whole-home backup system frees you from power outage woes

Anker says the latest offering from its power solutions division is the first-ever smart hybrid backup system for your entire house. The company claims its sophisticated equipment and installation program make it simple for homeowners to finally stop worrying about blackouts and outages. The kit can also scale up to keep every room powered for days.

The E10 system consists of an inverter, a battery, solar input, and a tri-fuel generator. You can pair these with a Power Dock that automatically switches over power to this system in 20 ms, or a cheaper Smart Inlet Box for manually switching over during an outage with a 200-amp connection. With the former, you won't even be able to tell the power went out, and you won't have to fret about Wi-Fi routers or medical devices rebooting.

These are housed in weather-resistant, stackable all-metal enclosures that can handle temperatures from -4 °F to 131 °F (-20 °C to 55 °C), and allowing for wall mounting so they're safe to use in flood zones.

The expandable Solix E10 system includes an inverter with modular batteries (center), a tri-fuel generator (left), and a Power Dock for automatic switchover (right) or a manual inlet box (not pictured) Anker

The modular 6-kWh battery packs charge from the grid and solar, and you can chain three of them together for up to 90 kWh of backup. Each E10 can accept 9 kW of solar input from a rooftop panel array, and you can use any brand of solar panel for this. The generator, meanwhile, runs on gasoline, propane, or natural gas, and turns on automatically to keep the system humming.

A single E10 power unit can deliver up to 37.2 kW, which is enough to start high-power appliances like a 5-ton air conditioner; you can also stack a second E10 for 66 kW. A turbo output feature lets you use heavy-duty appliances with as much as 10 kW per E10 for 90 minutes.

If you go all out and get 90 kWh of battery storage, you can expect to run every outlet in an average home for three days; Anker says that configuration can manage up to 15 days of backup power when used more conservatively.

The weather-resistant E10 system can be wall mounted for use in flood-prone areas Anker

The company offers full installation services for whichever E10 setup you choose. The system is set to go on sale on February 4, but you can pre-order it starting today.

The base configuration includes an inverter and one battery, and that's priced at US$4,299. Adding the generator and automatic switchover Power Dock brings it up to $7,399. A $10 pre-order deposit nets you a $500 discount voucher, an accessory kit that includes a 400-W solar panel, and a three-year extended warranty, among other benefits.

Find the E10 system on Anker's site.

Source: Anker via einpresswire