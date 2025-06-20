Portable display unfurls like an umbrella for on-the-go productivity

A few years back, we covered a pop-up computer monitor that could fit in a small carry case between uses, and also serve as a pico projector. Now Texas-based Arovia has returned to Kickstarter with a larger version of the Splay screen, called the Max.

The basic idea behind the Splay Max hasn't really changed much since Arovia introduced South by Southwest festival goers to its SPUD project back in 2016. You start with a small carry box that contains a projection unit and a collapsed display screen.

This display is unfurled like an umbrella so that its front becomes a rigid panel, the projection module is mounted to the rear, the setup connected to a laptop and you have yourself a second screen or main monitor. The SPUD – which stood for Spontaneous Pop-Up Display – offered 24 diagonal inches of screen real estate, which was retained for the brighter, higher-resolution follow up that gained a stand-alone projection mode.

"Designed for both professionals and everyday users, Splay Max is ideal for business presentations, government field work, remote collaboration, digital nomad setups, camping trips, outdoor movies, and portable gaming" Arovia

Arovia has now increased the display size to 35 inches while retaining the Full HD resolution of 2021's Splay model. "Our original backers shaped the future of portable displays," said company CEO, Alex Wesley. "They told us what they needed: something bigger, just as portable, and even more versatile. We listened, we engineered, and now we’re thrilled to bring Splay Max to life."

The projector module is pulled at the back, the display's internal mechanism engaged and users are presented with a large wrinkle-free portable screen, with 1080p visuals at up to 600 nits. USB-C and HDMI connect to a host device such as a laptop, and though wireless connectivity is not supported natively, Airplay could be enabled by plugging a streaming stick into the HDMI port.

The pop-up display can be setup on a desk thanks to built-in support, or used with a tripod, and has its own battery for use away from a wall outlet. It's reported durable and "proven in the field." The whole shebang tips the scales at just 3.5 lb (1.5 kg), and collapses down into a headphone-sized case. Arovia says that this solution not only gives laptop users a bigger screen to work with, but also reduces blue light by up to 70% and is totally glare-free.

The Splay Max can be sat atop a desk and angled using the supplied case, or mounted to a tripod Arovia

Like the Splay before it, the Max's pico projector unit can be pointed at a wall or screen in a darkened space and used as an ultra-short-throw entertainment box – with auto vertical keystone correction and integrated speakers. The company reckons that screen sizes up to 80 inches are supported, at Full HD resolution, but maximum brightness in this mode only comes in at 285 lumens, which will limit its application to shaded nooks.

The Splay Max is currently raising production funds on Kickstarter, where VIP pledges currently start at US$744 – about 50% off the expected retail price. Though that's quite an investment, the portable solution will come with a protective case, HDMI cable (plus USB-C to HDMI adapter), a right-angle adapter, USB-C power adapter, and a mini tripod stand.

All crowdfunding campaigns have an element of risk, but Arovia has previously delivered and runs a webshop outside of the Kickstarter platform. If all goes to plan with this latest – already funded – campaign, shipping is estimated to start from November.

Source: Arovia