E Ink tablet makes light work of on-the-Go productivity

Boox has refreshed its ultra-thin Go 10.3 E Ink tablet with a lighter design, the option of a front light or not, and Android 15 for a more productive and versatile device.

E Ink tablets have carved out a niche for themselves as a distraction-free alternative to laptops and tablets, particularly for reading and taking handwritten notes. The original Go 10.3 leaned firmly into that approach, stripping things back to achieve a thinner, lighter design by removing the front light layer entirely.

With the new Boox Go 10.3 (Gen II), the company has reconsidered that tradeoff. Rather than a single design choice as with the previous model, the updated series is now available in two versions: a standard model without a front light, and a Lumi variant that adds a dual-tone front light that’s suited to low-light environments.

Reader mode includes customizable text settings, ensuring a comfortable experience across different lighting conditions Boox

The Go 10.3 (Gen II) doesn’t stray far from the original’s minimalist design, but it does trim things down a little further. The new models are up to 10% lighter, weighing in at 360 - 364 g (12.6 - 12.8 oz), down from the original’s 375 g. In terms of form factor, the device is still extremely slim, at 4.6 mm (0.181 in) for the standard version and 4.8 mm (0.188 in) for the Lumi.

Both models retain their predecessor’s 10.3-inch E Ink Carta 1200 monochrome display with a sharp 300 pixels-per-inch resolution. The Lumi’s dual-tone front light makes it easier to read in dim environments without sacrificing the glare-free, paper-like experience of the E Ink screen. It’s a subtle change, but one that drastically improves convenience.

Writing remains central to the Go 10.3 (Gen II). Each model comes with Boox’s Magnetic InkSense Plus stylus, supported by a textured surface and palm rejection for natural writing. On the software side, the device offers seven pen types and 24 templates that cover everything from lined notes to sheet music.

The Go 10.3 (Gen II) supports handwritten annotations, templates, and FreeMark for note-taking across all apps Boox

Boox also includes FreeMark: a feature that lets you write directly within apps that don’t normally support annotation. Audio recording adds another layer, too, as you can dictate alongside your handwritten notes. Altogether, the Go 10.3 (Gen II) aims to replace traditional notebooks for meetings, study sessions, and day-to-day planning.

The Go 10.3 (Gen II) runs Android 15, offering more flexibility than many traditional E Ink devices. The upgrade from Android 12 brings smoother multitasking, better memory management, and a generally more responsive interface. The device is powered by an octa-core processor with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Nothing groundbreaking, but typical specs for an E Ink device.

Google Play Store access, along with support for 26 file formats and external keyboards, make it a uniquely versatile system. This open approach sets the Boox Go 10.3 (Gen II) apart from more closed e-note ecosystems. And with its 3,700-mAh battery and E Ink efficiency, the Go 10.3 (Gen II) is designed to last through full days of use.

Pricing starts at US$419.99 for the standard model and $449.99 for the Lumi version (available direct from Boox or on Amazon US).

Sitting between minimalist devices like reMarkable's Paper Pro Move and full Android tablets, the Go 10.3 (Gen II) represents a refinement of the category, and along with its new improvements, it's a more complete everyday writing tool.

Source: Boox

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links