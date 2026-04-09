Dyson stuck a near-silent 65,000-RPM motor in its new handheld fan

If your body typically runs hot, or you find yourself out in the sun often, Dyson's got something to show you. Its new handheld fan packs possibly the most powerful motor you can safely fit into a gadget of this size, and doesn't make a big ol' racket.

The HushJet Mini Cool boasts a focused airflow speed of up to 55 mph (25 m/s). That's a whole lot more than this award-winning alternative which tops out at 9 mph (4.1 m/s). That's thanks to its brushless DC motor that can spin up to a dizzying 65,000 RPM across five selectable fan speeds.

The fan's minimalist build does away with spinning blades, and features a 360-degree nozzle you can direct however you like. That allows you to use it while holding it in your hand, wearing it on a lanyard, or even stood up on your desk with the included USB-C charging dock.

Introducing the Dyson HushJet™ Mini Cool fan

The Mini Cool lasts up to six hours on a full three-hour charge, and can be used at its lowest speed while you're topping it off. It weighs just 0.46 lb (212 g), and comes in under 8 inches (20 cm) LONG, so it should be easy to carry around or wear when you're out and about. It's also likely to be pretty darn quiet, given it features Dyson's Hushjet air projection tech that allows its flagship purifier to run at a low 24-dB hum.

You can hold, wear, or dock the HushJet Mini Cool, and direct its airflow in any direction you choose Dyson

At US$99.99, it's certainly a lot pricier than other fans – including the bladeless Aecooly Aero Pro I referred to before, which retails at $30 and can often be had for a lot less. So you'll be shelling out a hefty premium for the extra cooling power and Dyson's signature styling.

The Mini Cool comes in three eye-catching colorways Dyson

The Mini Cool is available in three colorways; the Stone (cream) one is on sale now, while the Carenelian (red) and Ink (blue) versions will become available over the next couple of months.

Product page: Hushjet Mini Cool

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