Google Beam 3D video conferencing gear arrives with a $25,000 price tag

A few years ago, Google showed off its clever Project Starline tech that would make you look like a 3D hologram on a video call for a more connected experience. It's now called Google Beam, and you can pick up the gear from HP for the princely sum of US$25,000.

Google announced at its IO developer conference last month that Beam would be available soon, so it's right on schedule. The idea is that Zoom calls just don't get the nuances of in-person communication across. So if you and your remote colleagues each have space for a big screen in your offices, the Beam hardware will let you converse more naturally as if you were in the same room together.

It's hard to really get the full effect from a video depicting the tech like the one below, but people who have tried it out say it's a lot like the real thing.

The most realistic video calls ever | Project Starline Prototype

The hardware package from HP includes a 65-inch large light field screen on a floor stand that's designed to deliver a realistic sense of depth. It comes with four speakers for spatial audio, as well as adaptive LED lighting. Seven cameras around its edges capture you from different angles as you're seated in front of it, and a total of 14 mics capture your voice. An AI video model transforms your 2D video streams into realistic 3D on your caller's Beam screen, at 60 frames per second.

This is the setup you'll need to make a Google Beam call, including the screen, desk, table mics, and wireless controller HP

HP says Beam makes you more productive: people who used it reported "39% more non-verbal behaviors displayed," and an increase in focus on their meeting partner as well as recall from the conversation.

That could help get you and your remote team on the same page more easily – but the question is, how much are you willing to spend to find out if it works for you?

The HP Dimension hardware will set you back by $24,999 and ship later this year. That's just for a single unit; you'll need another one of these to be seen and heard in 3D at the other end of the call. HP also recommends a specific table from MillerKnoll to be paired with the Beam screen, and you'll also need an annual license for the Beam experience from Google.

Both you and your meeting partner will need Beam hardware for the 3D meeting experience HP

That's a sizable chunk of change to invest in more immersive video conferencing – so it's not exactly an impulse upgrade for your home office. It might be worth considering if your company's got remote offices and some cash to spare in its annual budget.

Find out more on HP's site.

Source: HP