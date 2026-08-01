More headphones need swappable batteries like this gaming headset

I love my wireless headphones, but their batteries have a limited lifespan, and the other components might well outlast 'em. It turns out that a gaming hardware brand might have the best solution yet for our battery woes.

The new GHS Wireless InfinitePlay headset from Glorious is built for serious gamers who simply won't stand for a moment of downtime. It comes with two swappable battery packs, so you can charge one while using the other. It also has an additional built-in battery that continues to power the headphones while you're swapping packs, so you literally never have to miss a moment of in-game action.

Each battery pack keeps the headphones going for over 85 hours, and the internal battery can run for three hours. Plus, the packs are designed so you can slide one into the an open slot on the headset ear cup with the branding facing inward or out, so a swap doesn't interrupt your play session.

GHS Wireless InfinitePlay - The end of battery anxiety is here.

That's wild – and I'm surprised that more headphones don't have this. A couple of other gaming headsets, including SteelSeries' Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, have swappable batteries, but Glorious' approach improves upon that with its little internal battery that keeps you connected and in the game while swapping.

The headset features an open slot on the right ear cup to accept a battery pack Glorious

Now, most of us don't need swappable battery tech for uninterrupted playback on regular wireless headphones. But we sure could do with easily replaceable batteries that don't need a trip to a service center, and that can be easily sourced.

Glorious wins on all these fronts – it comes with a spare battery pack and a charger for the spare battery in the box. Plus, the headset itself can charge the battery pack loaded, so you're not depending solely on the external charger to top off your batteries. You can also buy additional spare batteries at US$20 a pop.

The battery packs can be charged via this base station (left) or while loaded into the headset via USB-C – and you can buy extra packs anytime Glorious

To be fair, there are a handful of headphones on the market that use replaceable batteries, including the Fender Mix and Sennheiser Momentum 5 Wireless. If you're more an in-ear kinda person, the Fairbuds let you replace batteries in the buds as well as the charging case. So Glorious isn't reinventing the wheel here, but it sure is doing batteries better than anyone else at the moment.

I mainly wanted to talk about this battery bit – but if you're in the market for a gaming headset, the InfinitePlays are definitely worth a look. They've got custom tuned 40-mm angled drivers for accurate positional sound, a detachable boom mic, and a 2.4-GHz dongle for low-latency wireless connectivity. They'll also connect to a second device (like your phone) via Bluetooth, and switch between connections with a single button press.

If you're into gaming headsets, the InfinitePlay has a lot going for it Glorious

Find the GHS Wireless InfinitePlay headset on Glorious' site and on Amazon, where it's available now in black or white at $229.99.

Source: Glorious

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