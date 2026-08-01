© 2026 New Atlas
Consumer Tech

More headphones need swappable batteries like this gaming headset

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
July 31, 2026
More headphones need swappable batteries like this gaming headset
Glorious' GHS Wireless InfinitePlay headset comes with two swappable batteries – and continues to run mid-swap
Glorious' GHS Wireless InfinitePlay headset comes with two swappable batteries – and continues to run mid-swap
View 4 Images
Glorious' GHS Wireless InfinitePlay headset comes with two swappable batteries – and continues to run mid-swap
1/4
Glorious' GHS Wireless InfinitePlay headset comes with two swappable batteries – and continues to run mid-swap
The headset features an open slot on the right ear cup to accept a battery pack
2/4
The headset features an open slot on the right ear cup to accept a battery pack
The battery packs can be charged via this base station (left) or while loaded into the headset via USB-C – and you can buy extra packs anytime
3/4
The battery packs can be charged via this base station (left) or while loaded into the headset via USB-C – and you can buy extra packs anytime
If you're into gaming headsets, the InfinitePlay has a lot going for it
4/4
If you're into gaming headsets, the InfinitePlay has a lot going for it
View gallery - 4 images

I love my wireless headphones, but their batteries have a limited lifespan, and the other components might well outlast 'em. It turns out that a gaming hardware brand might have the best solution yet for our battery woes.

The new GHS Wireless InfinitePlay headset from Glorious is built for serious gamers who simply won't stand for a moment of downtime. It comes with two swappable battery packs, so you can charge one while using the other. It also has an additional built-in battery that continues to power the headphones while you're swapping packs, so you literally never have to miss a moment of in-game action.

Each battery pack keeps the headphones going for over 85 hours, and the internal battery can run for three hours. Plus, the packs are designed so you can slide one into the an open slot on the headset ear cup with the branding facing inward or out, so a swap doesn't interrupt your play session.

GHS Wireless InfinitePlay - The end of battery anxiety is here.

That's wild – and I'm surprised that more headphones don't have this. A couple of other gaming headsets, including SteelSeries' Arctis Nova Pro Wireless, have swappable batteries, but Glorious' approach improves upon that with its little internal battery that keeps you connected and in the game while swapping.

The headset features an open slot on the right ear cup to accept a battery pack
The headset features an open slot on the right ear cup to accept a battery pack

Now, most of us don't need swappable battery tech for uninterrupted playback on regular wireless headphones. But we sure could do with easily replaceable batteries that don't need a trip to a service center, and that can be easily sourced.

Glorious wins on all these fronts – it comes with a spare battery pack and a charger for the spare battery in the box. Plus, the headset itself can charge the battery pack loaded, so you're not depending solely on the external charger to top off your batteries. You can also buy additional spare batteries at US$20 a pop.

The battery packs can be charged via this base station (left) or while loaded into the headset via USB-C – and you can buy extra packs anytime
The battery packs can be charged via this base station (left) or while loaded into the headset via USB-C – and you can buy extra packs anytime

To be fair, there are a handful of headphones on the market that use replaceable batteries, including the Fender Mix and Sennheiser Momentum 5 Wireless. If you're more an in-ear kinda person, the Fairbuds let you replace batteries in the buds as well as the charging case. So Glorious isn't reinventing the wheel here, but it sure is doing batteries better than anyone else at the moment.

I mainly wanted to talk about this battery bit – but if you're in the market for a gaming headset, the InfinitePlays are definitely worth a look. They've got custom tuned 40-mm angled drivers for accurate positional sound, a detachable boom mic, and a 2.4-GHz dongle for low-latency wireless connectivity. They'll also connect to a second device (like your phone) via Bluetooth, and switch between connections with a single button press.

If you're into gaming headsets, the InfinitePlay has a lot going for it
If you're into gaming headsets, the InfinitePlay has a lot going for it

Find the GHS Wireless InfinitePlay headset on Glorious' site and on Amazon, where it's available now in black or white at $229.99.

Source: Glorious

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

Consumer TechHeadphonesGamingBatteryWireless
No comments
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The Commodore Callback 8020 pairs a Y2K-inspired flip-phone design with five throwback colorways and a satisfying snap-shut closure built to mark a deliberate end to your screen time
Consumer Tech
Going retro: Commodore strips the smartphone back to essentials
The reborn Commodore brand has broken into the phone industry with the Callback 8020, a retro flip phone that runs 99% of Android apps through privacy-focused Sailfish OS while blocking social media and browsers for a calmer digital life.
Sony's Reon Pocket Pro Plus is now more efficient at personal cooling and warming, and sits more securely on your neck compared to the last model
Wearables
Sony's wearable 'air conditioner' gets better fit and stronger cooling
If you're always too cold at the office or run hot in general, Sony might have something for you. Its Reon Pocket Pro Plus promises to raise or lower your skin temperature by several degrees and make your day a bit more bearable.
Apex engineering will now shape Quantum Systems' new interceptor drones
Drones
Apex Recordhunter becomes the world's fastest electric drone
A German electric drone recently hit 699 km/h, an unofficial speed world record. Its maker, Quantum Systems, says the engineering will feed its own interceptor program, built alongside Ukraine's WIY Drones, aimed at stopping Russian attacks.
A single motor spins the propeller one way, making the whole body spin the other way - which render the drone almost invisible to the human eye in flight
Drones
Tiny drone hits invisible mode by twisting faster than eye can detect
Engineers have built a drone that vanishes without camouflage or transparent panels. Its trick is spinning so fast that your eyes simply give up trying to focus, a stealth edge that could turn surveillance into something almost invisible.
The dAS10 inflatable-wing drone, lookin' puffy
Drones
Fixed-wing drone looks like Baymax from Big Hero 6 and flies 10+ hours
French firm Celeste Ecoflyers’ inflatable dAS10 aims to inspect energy grids, pipelines, and maritime security. As a new class of flat-storage deflatable, long-range aircraft, the vehicle will support logistics at a fraction of legacy aircraft costs.
Swap Arcade folds down to cabinet form (inset) in a matter of seconds
Games
Full-size arcade gaming system folds into a cabinet when not in use
Swap Arcade is a full-sized arcade machine with hundreds of games that can fold into a classic wooden cabinet when not in use. This nostalgic product may appeal to those who grew up playing arcades, and it is now available on Kickstarter.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!