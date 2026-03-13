Sharp-looking split keyboard rethinks the classic 75% layout

The Jiffy 75 is a split ergonomic keyboard on Kickstarter that separates the popular 75% compact layout into two halves to help reduce typing strain.

Keyboard makers have attempted various ergonomic designs for years, from split boards to tented keyboards aimed at making long typing sessions a little more comfortable on our wrists and shoulders.

Each half of the Jiffy 75 has its own battery, and wirelessly connects to the other JezailFunder

Hong Kong-based JezailFunder Studio made a name for itself with one such keyboard last year, the Cornix, which attracted attention from ergonomic-conscious users. Now the company is crowdfunding the Jiffy 75, which looks to build on that idea with a design aimed at a wider audience.

However, unlike its predecessor, the Jiffy 75’s two halves retain a more familiar key layout, making it a lot more approachable for newcomers to ergonomic keyboards.

The keyboard keeps the 75% layout that many users favor – with a few changes. It retains the first four function keys, moving them over to the left side of the left half of the keyboard, and keeps the navigation keys in their normal location.

The split format means that you can keep each half in line with your shoulders rather than having to angle your wrists inward. If you’re someone who needs to type for long stretches, this could help encourage a more natural, relaxed posture.

The optional solid wood wrist rest accessory is designed to support the split keyboard layout while adding a more premium desk aesthetic JezailFunder

The gap between the halves means you have extra space, too. This could be for a tablet, a notebook, or a trackpad.

The keyboard uses a CNC-machined aluminum unibody case with an anodized finish for durability. JezailFunder also developed a 37-gram silent switch designed to reduce typing noise while maintaining tactile feedback. Through the Jzf Hub remapping software, you can remap keys, adjust layouts, and assign functions to the two onboard rotary knobs.

The Jiffy 75 supports both Bluetooth and 2.4-GHz wireless connectivity, giving you flexibility depending on your setup. The left and right halves of the keyboard have their own batteries, which JezailFunder claims can each run for one and a half and two months without needing to be plugged in to charge.

To help keep the split modules safe while on the go, the company will also include a custom hardshell carrying case with a shock-resistant exterior and a soft interior lining.

The Jiffy 75 split keyboard is raising production funds over on Kickstarter, and can be had with black or white keycaps JezailFunder

Split keyboards aren’t a new concept, but many ergonomic split keyboard designs, including JezailFunder’s own Cornix model, rely on unconventional layouts that require a little more getting used to.

The Jiffy 75 keyboard is currently raising funds on Kickstarter, having raised over US$140,000 so far. Crowdfunding campaigns always carry an element of risk, and this one appears to be JezailFunder's first Kickstarter campaign so you might want to keep that in mind when deciding whether to throw your money at it. However, the company has received a good reception for the Cornix and shows manufacturing and testing images on the campaign page. Responses to backer queries are also quick and detailed.

Pledge levels currently start at around US$219, with the expected retail price being listed as $249. The optional wooden wrist rests will add another $99 to your pledge, but a carry bag is included. If all goes to plan with the rest of the campaign, shipping to anywhere in the world is estimated to start from May.

