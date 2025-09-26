Review: Maono Wave T5 wireless microphone punches above its weight

Whether you're a content creator or a casual recording enthusiast, the Maono Wave T5 wireless lavalier microphone kit may not be on your radar – but it ticks a lot of boxes. If you're after clean audio in different environments, decent battery life and charging on-the-go, this handy setup is on par with its peers at a fraction of the price (from US$89.99 to $129.99).

First up: Sound quality. The T5 microphones – two small discs that can be attached easily with a very strong magnetic clip – capture crisp, clear voice recordings, with relatively low background noise. With the AI-powered noise canceling switched on, even moderate ambient noise such as office fans, background chatter or traffic noise, can be significantly filtered out. What's more, it doesn't distort voices in the process, providing a natural clear sound that can be recorded to a phone or camera. An accompanying app also offers three-mode/14-level noise cancelation, for added control. The mics record at 48 kHz/24-bit – the video standard – so you get high-resolution, low-noise audio to play with.

The combo kit provides a lot of hardware flexibility New Atlas

This combo kit comes with two mics plus multiple receivers – USB-C, Lightning and 3.5-mm “camera” jack version for cameras. This allows you to switch between devices – iOS or Android phones, DSLR/compact camera – easily. The T5 is also available with fewer options, but we think the combo kit, which essentially future-proofs the tech, is worth it given the small price difference.

Having two mics also lends itself to more flexibility with recording, be it for capturing multiple voices in an interview setting, or being able to set up a more studio-like dual-speaker system.

The full Wave T5 kit comes with the Lighting and USB-C connections, as well as the camera receiver and cable, and wind socks New Atlas

Battery life is another impressive feature. Each mic offers around nine hours of use, and the charging case – much like with a pair of earbuds – extends their life significantly. what's more, a quick five-minute charge will offer an additional hour of recording out of the box. It's worth noting that the noise-canceling function will reduce battery life more rapidly. The T5 also enables phone charging while recording, which is rather handy for continuous use when on the move or out in the field.

The mics are lightweight at just 9 g each, attaching to jackets or shirts, or other surfaces, via the magnetic clip. And, might we add, those magnets are strong – so you won't need to worry about the mic falling off if you're out recording in the field. At the same time, you can simply use the mic without any attachments, by placing it on a flat surface to record meetings, talks or lectures.

The receivers for phones are plug-and-play, so you don't need to be a sound-recording whiz to get the most out of this system. There are one-touch controls – a mute button, in addition to noice canceling – and a long-press option to start/stop video or take photos. There’s also a volume/gain dial on the camera receiver for quick audio-level tweaks.

The microphones' strong magnetic clips allow you to attach the recording device to more than just clothing New Atlas

Using the wind socks and noise canceling, a significant amount of background sound can be blocked – but it won't totally silence it. However, you can also expect this from market-leading tech – DJI wireless mics, for example – so it's not necessarily a negative of the T5 itself. It's also worth noting that while the advertised range is up to around 300 m (1,000 ft), real-world conditions with walls and obstructions will shorten that distance.

The Maono Link app supports desktop and phone production, across Mac/iOS and PC/Android, allowing more control over noice canceling and recordings – however, it's not required. Though you will be restricted to the settings you can change on the hardware.

The T5 combo (the bundle with multiple receivers/transmitters) is significantly cheaper than competing wireless lavalier systems (DJI, for example), especially when you factor in that it includes two mics and multiple receiver formats. The full kit is $129.99 ($20 off retail price right now), which comes with iPhone, Android and camera connectivity. If you're just after one connection, choose between USB-C/Android/iPhone 15/16 ($89.99, $40 off retail), Lightning/older iPhone models ($99.99, $30 off retail) or camera ($109.99, $20 off retail). You can also buy additional receivers for different devices, but the combo kit still works out at a better price overall.

Source: Maono

