This keychain-sized tracker doubles as a personal safety siren

I like where Pebblebee's head is at with its newest product. Unlike most item trackers that only help you find your stuff a la AirTags, this one is also a personal safety device designed for quick access in an emergency.

The Halo is based on the same technology as other compact trackers on the market, which means if it's within range of a mobile device, it'll show up on Apple's Find My or Google's Find Hub networks so you can spot it with a map. But then it goes several steps further, and looks like no other tracker out there.

If you ever find yourself in a sticky situation – like being approached by strangers on a deserted road, or getting a bad vibe from your driver during a late-night cab ride – simply pull the device's two halves apart, and it'll instantly sound a loud 130-dB siren, activate a 150-lumen LED strobe light, and alert your preferred contacts. It will even share your live location, without requiring you to use your phone.

The Halo is designed to clip on to a keychain or hook onto a bag strap where you can easily reach it. That way, you can activate it by tugging on the bottom with one hand, and draw attention to yourself at a moment's notice.

The 130-dB siren gets louder than most item trackers, and the 150-lumen LED doubles as a flashlight Pebblebee

The device can also alert your five trusted contacts discreetly (sans the siren and light) if you so choose. Once you're in the clear, you can let them know you're safe via a single button in the companion mobile app.

The Halo is small enough to live on your keychain to always have with you Pebblebee

Beyond the unconventional design, the Halo handily includes a flashlight, and a Type-C port to recharge its 12-month battery. This 1-oz (28-g) gadget is IP66 rated for water resistance, so it should be able to hold up in a downpour, and comes with a carabiner to attach it to your gear.

That's a pretty thoughtful feature set for kids, senior citizens, and anyone who routinely finds themselves navigating sketchy places alone. It's worth noting though, that you can only have the global tracking set to either Apple or Google's network at any given time (not a deal-breaker in my book).

And while the item tracking feature doesn't cost you extra, the Alert Live functionality that texts your trusted contacts with your live location is tied to a subscription. The first year is free, but you'll need to shell out US$25 annually after that to keep it active.

Pebblebee's Halo weighs just 1 oz, lasts a year on a full charge, and is IP66 rated to survive a downpour Pebblebee

I've seen cheaper personal safety devices out there, but those simply sound an alarm, and they can't alert your contacts. This range of fashionable wearables from Invisawear does the alerts bit, but they don't include item tracking and cost a lot more at $99 and up.

At its lower asking price of $59.99, the Halo sounds like it'll earn its keep by affording you peace of mind and making itself easy to track too.

Find the Halo on Pebblebee's site. It ships internationally, with no import fees for folks in the US, UK, and EU. A pack of three will net you a fourth Halo at no extra charge.

Source: Pebblebee