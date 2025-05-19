Gadget brands: Follow Philips' lead and let us 3D print our own spares

I've lost count of the number of things I use around the house that I've replaced, simply because I lost or broke a small piece of them. They were otherwise perfectly usable and could easily be kept around for years more if I could just find a spare part – like the handle for my manual food processor, the nose pads for my eyeglasses, and the trigger buttons on my game controller.

I also recently had to get a new trimmer because I lost the length guide – the comb-like attachment that slots in atop the blade that keeps me from trimming my beard too short. As it turns out, Philips just came up with a solution for that: free 3D-printing files to print my own spare parts for trimmers!

The company is teaming up with Prusa Research, a Czech firm that makes 3D printers, to create these files that anyone can download. There are just a few parts for trimmers available right now and in the pipeline, and Philips says it's currently piloting this in the Czech Republic before expanding the program to other countries – but you can also access the files on Printables from elsewhere in the world.

PHILIPS FIXABLES. 3D-PRINTED PARTS FOR FRESH STARTS.

Philips says it's a sustainability-focused initiative that should help people hold on to their products longer, and keep e-waste out of landfills. But at this point, it seems like an important and necessary step in the evolution of gadget manufacturers that could benefit brands and consumers alike in other ways too.

Beyond being an environment-friendly move, perhaps the biggest win for hardware companies here is building trust and a favorable reputation among its customer base. Research shows that shoppers trust brands with products that are reliable and dependable. They're also willing to pay a premium for sustainable options (up to nearly 10% more than usual).

So while a product that lasts longer means it won't get replaced soon, there's a potential win for brands in there. If you're shopping for a replacement trimmer because you've lost or broken a part, there's a chance you might consider other brands than the one making the product that broke.

Philips currently offers only length guides for its trimmers – hopefully the company will expand its program to offer a larger variety of spare parts for 3D printing Philips

On the flipside, if that customer has the opportunity to 3D print a spare part, they could associate that with the notion that the brand stands by its products. They might also feel more comfortable recommending this brand over others, and shop for other product categories from this brand to boot. That sort of loyalty is hard to cultivate, but immensely valuable when you're selling an ecosystem of products.

Now, if you're unlucky enough to have a working-but-unusable trimmer, you might think about simply DIYing the necessary spare parts yourself with a 3D printer. If you've got the tools and know-how, that's great – but it's worth noting that it can difficult to do on your own, especially since you've got to 3D scan the part precisely, perfect the 3D model, prep it for printing in slicing software with the necessary supports, and then experiment with different filaments and densities until it's just right.

You could DIY spare parts, but it takes a lot of work to get them right – that's where gadget brands could step in Philips

If a manufacturer offers up 3D printing files with the necessary parameters sorted, you won't have to bother with all that guesswork for a little spare part. This could also give brands another way to connect with customers who enjoy using their products, or are long-term users. Insights from them on what's working and what the company should make next could be invaluable.

Lastly, providing 3D printing files and tracking how often they're downloaded could also enable these brands to quantify the impact of this sustainability effort.

Ultimately, it's a no-brainer for companies to extend this sort of support for their products, especially as access to 3D printers grows worldwide, along with interest in repairability and the tangible need to reduce waste.

Source: Philips