Pocket Taco turns your phone into a Game Boy-style console

You can start 2026 like it's 1990 with GameSir's Pocket Taco, a cute compact controller that transforms your phone into a handheld gaming device. We must say, it's a bold design move, considering how litigious the original Game Boy maker Nintendo is known to be.

The Pocket Taco clips securely onto the bottom of a phone and connects to Android and iOS phones over Bluetooth, so you can play retro games using its D-pad, ABXY buttons and tactile shoulder triggers.

Connect via Bluetooth and be transported back decades GameSir

Weighing a tiny 62.2 g (2.2 oz) and with a 600-mAh battery, the controller is made for whipping out while commuting or killing time, and will last the distance without adding much bulk to your bag or pockets. The hollow-bottom design also means you have the option to charge your phone while playing.

If you want to get more adventurous, the controller supports customization through the GameSir app, including button remapping and other tweaks.

The device keeps your charging port easy to access GameSir

The Pocket Taco is available to preorder from GameSir at US$34.99, with an early bird discount bringing the price closer to $29.99.

There's also a Kickstarter campaign running right now, with a limited edition Atomic Purple version that's only available from the crowdfunding site. This one's also discounted, starting at $30.

Preorders through GameSir will ship from March 15.

Source: GameSir