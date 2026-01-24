© 2026 New Atlas
Pocket Taco turns your phone into a Game Boy-style console

By Bronwyn Thompson
January 24, 2026
The device keeps your charging port easy to access
The device keeps your charging port easy to access
You can start 2026 like it's 1990 with GameSir's Pocket Taco, a cute compact controller that transforms your phone into a handheld gaming device. We must say, it's a bold design move, considering how litigious the original Game Boy maker Nintendo is known to be.

The Pocket Taco clips securely onto the bottom of a phone and connects to Android and iOS phones over Bluetooth, so you can play retro games using its D-pad, ABXY buttons and tactile shoulder triggers.

Weighing a tiny 62.2 g (2.2 oz) and with a 600-mAh battery, the controller is made for whipping out while commuting or killing time, and will last the distance without adding much bulk to your bag or pockets. The hollow-bottom design also means you have the option to charge your phone while playing.

If you want to get more adventurous, the controller supports customization through the GameSir app, including button remapping and other tweaks.

The Pocket Taco is available to preorder from GameSir at US$34.99, with an early bird discount bringing the price closer to $29.99.

There's also a Kickstarter campaign running right now, with a limited edition Atomic Purple version that's only available from the crowdfunding site. This one's also discounted, starting at $30.

Preorders through GameSir will ship from March 15.

Source: GameSir

Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.

