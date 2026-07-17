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Consumer Tech

RayNeo Air 4 Pro glasses review: My favorite go-anywhere big screen

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
July 17, 2026
RayNeo Air 4 Pro glasses review: My favorite go-anywhere big screen
The RayNeo Air 4 Pro glasses connect to your devices and bring you a giant display anywhere
The RayNeo Air 4 Pro glasses connect to your devices and bring you a giant display anywhere
View 6 Images
The RayNeo Air 4 Pro glasses connect to your devices and bring you a giant display anywhere
1/6
The RayNeo Air 4 Pro glasses connect to your devices and bring you a giant display anywhere
Adjusting the glasses to sit just right on your nose for a sharp image takes a few minutes
2/6
Adjusting the glasses to sit just right on your nose for a sharp image takes a few minutes
Gaming with the Air 4 Pro glasses is a real treat
3/6
Gaming with the Air 4 Pro glasses is a real treat
The stems have buttons for quickly adjusting brightness, volume, and other settings via an on-screen menu
4/6
The stems have buttons for quickly adjusting brightness, volume, and other settings via an on-screen menu
These silicone tubes slip on to the stems and direct sound to your ears for significantly louder audio
5/6
These silicone tubes slip onto the stems and direct sound to your ears for significantly louder audio
You can add prescription lenses to suit your vision needs
6/6
You can add prescription lenses to suit your vision needs
View gallery - 6 images

There are several different kinds of VR and AR headsets and glasses on the market today. RayNeo's Air 4 Pro slots squarely into the one-trick category, and that's a good thing. Pop these on, plug them into your phone or laptop, and boom – an instant giant display for your eyes only.

Unlike some others like the XReal 1S or the Viture Luma XR, these keep it simple: they're video glasses. They don't do augmented reality, so your screen isn't overlaid on a transparent view of your surroundings, and you can't pin your screen to a fixed point in space.

Instead, they simply project your screen content in front of your eyes, so you feel like you're viewing it in a big personal movie theater. These glasses also feature surprisingly decent speakers, so you don't really need to bother with separate headphones.

Adjusting the glasses to sit just right on your nose for a sharp image takes a few minutes
Adjusting the glasses to sit just right on your nose for a sharp image takes a few minutes

I've had the pleasure of using these over the last couple of weeks: streaming YouTube, catching up on my movie watchlist, and playing PC and mobile games. The Air 4 Pros do exactly what they say on the tin, and they're surprisingly easy to get used to.

The stems have buttons for quickly adjusting brightness, volume, and other settings via an on-screen menu
The stems have buttons for quickly adjusting brightness, volume, and other settings via an on-screen menu

The glasses feature dual micro OLED displays that combine to bring a merged 1920 x 1080 display in front of your eyes, with 1,200 nits of peak brightness and a 120-Hz refresh rate. RayNeo claims you'll be looking at what amounts to a 201-inch screen.

All you need to do is plug them into a device that supports DisplayPort and can send a video signal via the included Type-C to Type-C cable. My Windows laptop, MacBook Air M4, and old OnePlus 7 Pro paired just fine, but my daily driver Moto Razr 50 couldn't. If you're on a more premium Android phone, an iPhone, or iPad, you'll be good to go.

The glasses work either as a mirrored display or an additional monitor, depending on what you're connected to. There's no setup process to wade through. That said, you can turn on HDR for supported content, adjust the color settings, and switch between 60-Hz and 120-Hz refresh rates using the buttons on the stem.

You can add prescription lenses to suit your vision needs
You can add prescription lenses to suit your vision needs

I already wear glasses, so I handed the prescription sample lenses in the package to an optician, and got those replaced with lenses to match my vision needs. These fit in front of the glasses and let me see everything on the big display, just like RayNeo intended.

I love that the Air 4 Pro glasses just work right out of the box. And the screen is fantastic. I'm not surprised about that: RayNeo is a subsidiary of display giant TCL. Once you've got the glasses sitting at the right spot on your nose, the picture is bright, vivid, and sharp from corner to corner.

I will say that they didn't exactly seem to simulate a 201-inch display, though. The screen is certainly larger than anything you can get your hands on without emptying your bank account, and it will indeed enhance your experience playing games or watching video. But it's also not quite the same as an image projected far away from you, like in a movie theater. It's also not expansive like an ultrawide monitor that will encourage you to run multiple apps side-by-side.

Gaming with the Air 4 Pro glasses is a real treat
Gaming with the Air 4 Pro glasses is a real treat

I comfortably used these for 30-minute stretches watching shows and playing games. I managed to get some writing and video editing done too, and I imagine I could go for longer. However, you'll likely do well to take breaks at least once an hour to avoid straining your eyes.

The sound out of these glasses is surprisingly good, given the form factor. It's clear and loud enough to watch a range of movies and shows, and even play casual games. My review unit came with silicone nubs that slip onto the stems and direct sound towards my ears. These work surprisingly well, to the point that I had to turn the volume down.

These silicone tubes slip on to the stems and direct sound to your ears for significantly louder audio
These silicone tubes slip onto the stems and direct sound to your ears for significantly louder audio

It's worth noting the Air 4 Pro glasses are powered by whatever device you’re plugging them into. As such, that can drain your phone or laptop's battery a fair bit quicker than usual. On the flipside, you don't need to remember to charge these – and you can get an accessory that lets you top off your phone while staying connected to the glasses.

Overall, these are a fantastic accessory for folks who enjoy their screen time at home, or want a better experience while traveling. They're currently priced at US$269 (discounted from the list price of $299), which is fair given its basic feature set – and that's a lot less than other devices with AR capabilities and Android built in. If you like streaming stuff on a big screen, I'd happily recommend these.

Find the RayNeo on the company's site, as well as on Amazon at $299.

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

Consumer TechVideoSmart GlassesGlassesTCLDisplayHead Mounted DisplaysGamingReviews
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Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

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