World's first carpet-cleaning robot is an all-in-one "hands-off" workhorse

The Robotin R2 is billed as the world’s first fully autonomous carpet-cleaning robot, combining deep vacuuming, automated washing and intelligent drying in one compact, low-maintenance modular system. And right now, you can get the unit for just US$799 – nearly half its expected retail price.

Designed to tackle one of the last frontiers of home robotics – efficient carpet care – the R2 uses advanced AI navigation to cover every corner of the home, promising to deliver a professional-grade clean with minimal human input. Operating much like the latest robot vacuums, the R2 is controlled via an app that maps floor cover, switching between washing, drying and vacuuming across level surfaces. The AI-Perception System uses 12 sensors to detect flooring types, map surfaces and plan out the most efficient cleaning routes. Much like other robot cleaners, it also identifies obstacles in real time. Users can also add "no-go" zones to amend the system's automated mapping.

The Robotin R2 has a dedicated drying system to speed up the clean Kickstarter

While we haven't got our hands on this model yet, early testers have been impressed with the all-in-one system, and the Kickstarter campaign has rapidly surpassed its fundraising goal so backers can feel pretty safe that the units will be shipped out on time (albeit, that's not until March 2026).

The creators claim that the R2's three-stage auto-washing system can handle the toughest stains and debris, cleaning up to 400 sq ft (around 37 sq m) of carpet per hour while recycling dirty water to reduce waste. Its RapidHeat Technology heats water to 140 °F (60 °C) within 10 minutes to speed up stain removal and reduce drying time. Once the washing is done, the drying system circulates warm air – 110 °F (43 °C) – through carpet fibers, drying up to 400 sq ft of carpet in around two hours. And it's equipped with humidity sensors that adjust airflow in real time to ensure an even dry.

As for the vacuum system, the creators say the R2 uses an industrial-grade motor with a special airflow design to lift dirt and pet hair embedded in carpet fibers, delivering 115 AW of vacuum power and 48 cubic feet per minute (CFM) of suction. Anti-tangle brushes prevent hair buildup – something that can be frustrating with robot vacuums without these – and a dirt-detection system monitors and targets areas needing the most attention, focusing on those spots until it gauges them to be suitably cleaned.

The R2's docking station automates refilling and waste emptying, with a 2.4-gallon clean water tank and 1.6-gallon dirty-water compartment.

A 1.8-liter dust bin can hold up to 60 days’ worth of dirt, depending on cleaning required. The creators claim that its 10,000-mAh battery recharges from flat to 80% in 24 minutes, with the robot returning to the dock to empty and charge on longer jobs.

The dock offers up to 60 days of cleaning power without the need to empty and refill tanks Kickstarter

The unit itself is quite compact, measuring roughly 16 x 15.7 x 6 inches (40.6 x 39.9 x 15.2 cm). It's creators claim this robot cleaner is designed to bring industrial-grade performance into the home home in an eco-friendly and "hands-off" way.

"We envision Robotin R2 evolving into a multi-functional household assistant," said its creators. "Our ultimate goal is to reduce the burden of everyday chores – making 'Robot In, Chores Out' a reality."

If this sounds like something you could do with around the house, the Robotin R2 starts at $799 ($700 discount) – which includes the mobile unit and dock, as well as two cleaning solutions – now until the campaign winds up in around 40 days. It won't be shipped to every country, so check the Kickstarter page for more details and extended specifications.

Source: Kickstarter

Note: New Atlas may earn commission from purchases made via links.