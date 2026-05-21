Samsung unveils the world's first 6K gaming monitor for pixel peepers

After giving us a preview ahead of this year's CES, Samsung's just launched its new Odyssey G8 (the G80HS, to be specific), which it claims is the first-ever gaming monitor that's capable of an incredible 6K resolution.

It's a 32-inch 16:9 model with an IPS LCD panel that manages a 6,144 x 3,456-pixel resolution at a respectable 165 Hz. That's nuts, and you'll be hard-pressed to find a gaming rig that can take advantage of that pixel density.

Even with a high-end graphics card, you'll likely need to enable DLSS to get triple-digit frame rates at 6K, especially from AAA titles.

Thankfully, this is a dual mode monitor. It can dial the resolution down to 3K, at which point the refresh rate can go up to 330 Hz.

The G80HS boasts 99% sRGB coverage, G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility, and HDR10 for gaming Samsung

The G80HS supports FreeSync Premium and G-Sync, as well as HDR+Gaming. You'll find one DisplayPort 2.1 and two HDMI 2.1 ports on here, and the included stand allows for height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments.

It also lists 99% sRGB coverage and a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, which should be sufficient for most photo and video editing workflows.

That 6K spec purely for gaming sounds like overkill. I imagine this G8 might make sense for those who can get some utility out of its high resolution for multimedia productivity, along with great looking gameplay from the same screen.

Of course it has an RGB light element on the back; thankfully, you can also adjust the monitor in four different ways to suit your setup Samsung

It's also worth bearing in mind this isn't an OLED panel, so you won't get the deep blacks and eye-popping contrast of that type of display.

Oh, and there are other 6K monitors out there, including Samsung's own G90XH which offers glasses-free 3D, and Dell's $3,000 52-inch curved superwide beast. That one actually hits a decent 120 Hz, but it has slower response times and is more suited for productivity.

Samsung's G80HS should be available stateside soon at US$1,600. I can't yet spot its product listing on the company's US site, but you can check it out over on its Malaysian store.

Source: Samsung