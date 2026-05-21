© 2026 New Atlas
Consumer Tech

Samsung unveils the world's first 6K gaming monitor for pixel peepers

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal
May 21, 2026
Samsung unveils the world's first 6K gaming monitor for pixel peepers
Given its outrageous 6K resolution spec, I'd expect this monitor to look more gamer-y
Given its outrageous 6K resolution spec, I'd expect this monitor to look more gamer-y
View 3 Images
Given its outrageous 6K resolution spec, I'd expect this monitor to look more gamer-y
1/3
Given its outrageous 6K resolution spec, I'd expect this monitor to look more gamer-y
Of course it has an RGB light element on the back; thankfully, you can also adjust the monitor in four different ways to suit your setup
2/3
Of course it has an RGB light element on the back; thankfully, you can also adjust the monitor in four different ways to suit your setup
The G80HS boasts 99% sRGB coverage, G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility, and HDR10 for gaming
3/3
The G80HS boasts 99% sRGB coverage, G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility, and HDR10 for gaming
View gallery - 3 images

After giving us a preview ahead of this year's CES, Samsung's just launched its new Odyssey G8 (the G80HS, to be specific), which it claims is the first-ever gaming monitor that's capable of an incredible 6K resolution.

It's a 32-inch 16:9 model with an IPS LCD panel that manages a 6,144 x 3,456-pixel resolution at a respectable 165 Hz. That's nuts, and you'll be hard-pressed to find a gaming rig that can take advantage of that pixel density.

Even with a high-end graphics card, you'll likely need to enable DLSS to get triple-digit frame rates at 6K, especially from AAA titles.

Thankfully, this is a dual mode monitor. It can dial the resolution down to 3K, at which point the refresh rate can go up to 330 Hz.

The G80HS boasts 99% sRGB coverage, G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility, and HDR10 for gaming
The G80HS boasts 99% sRGB coverage, G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility, and HDR10 for gaming

The G80HS supports FreeSync Premium and G-Sync, as well as HDR+Gaming. You'll find one DisplayPort 2.1 and two HDMI 2.1 ports on here, and the included stand allows for height, tilt, swivel, and pivot adjustments.

It also lists 99% sRGB coverage and a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, which should be sufficient for most photo and video editing workflows.

That 6K spec purely for gaming sounds like overkill. I imagine this G8 might make sense for those who can get some utility out of its high resolution for multimedia productivity, along with great looking gameplay from the same screen.

Of course it has an RGB light element on the back; thankfully, you can also adjust the monitor in four different ways to suit your setup
Of course it has an RGB light element on the back; thankfully, you can also adjust the monitor in four different ways to suit your setup

It's also worth bearing in mind this isn't an OLED panel, so you won't get the deep blacks and eye-popping contrast of that type of display.

Oh, and there are other 6K monitors out there, including Samsung's own G90XH which offers glasses-free 3D, and Dell's $3,000 52-inch curved superwide beast. That one actually hits a decent 120 Hz, but it has slower response times and is more suited for productivity.

Samsung's G80HS should be available stateside soon at US$1,600. I can't yet spot its product listing on the company's US site, but you can check it out over on its Malaysian store.

Source: Samsung

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

Consumer TechMonitorGamingSamsung
No comments
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu Ghoshal
Abhimanyu has been a trusted voice in the science, technology, transport innovations, startup and AI spaces for more than a decade at several global outlets, including three and a half years as the managing editor at TNW. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Psychology and Sociology. When he's not writing about breakthroughs in science and tech, he's usually out motorcycling around South India.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

The Ganance Heir attaches to the caseback of most watches and adds step tracking without an extra screen
Wearables
Coin-sized accessory turns your favorite watch into a smartwatch
For all the functionality they bring to your wrist, smartwatches really don't hold a candle to the style of an analog wristwatch. Ganance is taking a crack at bringing you the best of both worlds, with a discreet little wearable.
The space-saving Roll bed is presently on Kickstarter
Around The Home
Full-size bed rolls into a wooden box at the press of a button
Small living spaces demand smart solutions, such as beds that don't take up a lot of room. Roll is a full-size bed that quietly disappears in 30 seconds, and it's now available on Kickstarter.
HMD's Terra M is built to withstand tough conditions for frontline workers in essential roles like first response, hospital duty, and construction
Mobile Technology
Rugged hybrid phone is built for extreme conditions – and gloves
HMD's new phone is purpose-built for military personnel, law enforcement agents, first responders, and infrastructure operators who find themselves in super hot or cold environments on the job. It's all about essential features for tough conditions.
This privacy-focused tablet is being designed to last you 5-10 years with replaceable components
Consumer Tech
Modular Android tablet promises to last a decade
We've seen a small number of modular phones with replaceable parts over the last few years, and Lenovo's been following Framework's lead in building a modular laptop. What if you're in the market for something in between? Enter the open_slate tablet.
Swap Arcade folds down to cabinet form (inset) in a matter of seconds
Games
Full-size arcade gaming system folds into a cabinet when not in use
Swap Arcade is a full-sized arcade machine with hundreds of games that can fold into a classic wooden cabinet when not in use. This nostalgic product may appeal to those who grew up playing arcades, and it is now available on Kickstarter.
This isn't your grandparents' mouse
Consumer Tech
Split-personality futuristic mouse snaps to become a gamepad
A hardware upstart is rethinking what the mouse on your desk can do – by splitting it in two and filling it with gamepad buttons. It's a clever bit of industrial design that hides interface elements in a familiar package.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!