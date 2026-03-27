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121-dB portable speaker brings the noise to parties in the park

By Monica J. White
March 27, 2026
121-dB portable speaker brings the noise to parties in the park
"The party speaker market is one-dimensional, forcing a choice between power and portability. With Soundboks Mix, we've eliminated the need to choose between the two"
"The party speaker market is one-dimensional, forcing a choice between power and portability. With Soundboks Mix, we've eliminated the need to choose between the two"
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"The party speaker market is one-dimensional, forcing a choice between power and portability. With Soundboks Mix, we've eliminated the need to choose between the two"
1/5
"The party speaker market is one-dimensional, forcing a choice between power and portability. With Soundboks Mix, we've eliminated the need to choose between the two"
The Soundboks Mix measures 48 x 34 x 27 cm and weighs in at 9.7 kg
2/5
The Soundboks Mix measures 48 x 34 x 27 cm and weighs in at 9.7 kg
TeamUp connectivity allows multiple Soundboks speakers to wirelessly link together for a larger, synchronized setup
3/5
TeamUp connectivity allows multiple Soundboks speakers to wirelessly link together for a larger, synchronized setup
The Soundboks Mix is designed to deliver high output in a more portable, everyday-friendly form
4/5
The Soundboks Mix is designed to deliver high output in a more portable, everyday-friendly form
Optional straps and backpack accessories make the Mix easier to carry from place to place
5/5
Optional straps and backpack accessories make the Mix easier to carry from place to place
View gallery - 5 images

Soundboks has just launched the Mix, a portable Bluetooth party speaker that promises high output, long battery life, and rugged design without sacrificing everyday usability.

High-powered Bluetooth speakers have moved well beyond niche party gear: brands like Marshall, Sony, and Harman have all been pushing louder, more portable systems into the mainstream. Danish audio brand Soundboks has long focused on one specific end of that spectrum, building speakers known for their crazy volume and impressive durability.

The new Soundboks Mix shifts that approach slightly. Rather than just chasing maximum output, the company is positioning the Mix as a more rounded option – one that combines power with portability and convenience.

Soundboks Mix | Amplify Everyday

Much like older Soundboks speakers, the Mix still leans heavily into high volume, with an output of up to 121 dB, putting it firmly in the party speaker category. The focus here isn’t just volume; it’s how the speaker behaves in different contexts.

To ensure it sounds just as good in a living room as it does at a warehouse party, the Mix’s custom acoustic system is tuned for distortion-free audio across all listening levels, complete with three sound profiles and adjustable EQ settings via the companion app – where you can also engage speaker locking.

A single carry handle and optional strap or backpack accessories make the Mix easier to move around, and an IP65-rated build and impact-resistant housing make it well-equipped for outdoor use.

Battery life is quoted at up to 40 hours at moderate volume, or around eight hours at full output. The Mix also features a swappable battery system, so you can extend that further without downtime. It’s still a rugged speaker at heart, but this one is more manageable than some of Soundboks’ earlier, bulkier models.

The Soundboks Mix measures 48 x 34 x 27 cm and weighs in at 9.7 kg
The Soundboks Mix measures 48 x 34 x 27 cm and weighs in at 9.7 kg

The Soundboks Mix is designed to work as part of a wider system rather than a standalone speaker. Its TeamUp feature allows you to link up to five compatible Soundboks units for a larger, synchronized setup. Meanwhile, the speaker also has some personalization options, with a replaceable front grille.

At US$799 (not including a battery charger, which will add another $59 to your cart), the Mix sits firmly in the premium end of the portable speaker market, competing with high-output models from more established audio brands, while maintaining Soundboks’ signature focus on volume. The key defining feature here is the attempt to make that power more practical. If the Mix delivers on that promise, it could make high-powered speakers feel a little less like they’re solely for audiophiles, and more like something suited to everyday use.

Product page: Soundboks Mix

View gallery - 5 images

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Consumer TechBluetooth SpeakersPortable AudioDigital music
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Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. Computing is her main area of interest, and she loves building her own PCs and tracking all the latest innovations. A UK native, Monica now lives in Poland with her fluffy dog and her endless pile of electronics.

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