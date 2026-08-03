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Consumer Tech

Transparent CD player puts its spinning mechanics on display

By Monica J. White
August 03, 2026
Transparent CD player puts its spinning mechanics on display
Built-in Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity allows the RM1 to stream a CD directly to wireless headphones or paired speakers of choice
Built-in Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity allows the RM1 to stream a CD directly to wireless headphones or paired speakers of choice
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Built-in Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity allows the RM1 to stream a CD directly to wireless headphones or paired speakers of choice
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Built-in Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity allows the RM1 to stream a CD directly to wireless headphones or paired speakers of choice
The disc is fully exposed during playback, turning the RM1 into an ever-changing visual feature for any room
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The disc is fully exposed during playback, turning the RM1 into an ever-changing visual feature for any room
Select your CD, remove the RM1 from its minimalist packaging, load in the disc and press play on the remote to listen through a paired wireless speaker
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Select your CD, remove the RM1 from its minimalist packaging, load in the disc and press play on the remote to listen through a paired wireless speaker
Detachable support legs allow the RM1 to sit upright on a desk, while built-in mounting points let it hang flat on a wall like framed artwork
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Detachable support legs allow the RM1 to sit upright on a desk, while built-in mounting points let it hang flat on a wall like framed artwork
While clear acrylic is the standard finish, this animation previews the custom color options available for the RM1 frame
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While clear acrylic is the standard finish, this animation previews the custom color options available for the RM1 frame
The full kit includes the transparent player unit, a compact wireless remote control, an orange USB-C charging cable, and a user manual alongside the minimalist black packaging
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The full kit includes the transparent player unit, a compact wireless remote control, an orange USB-C charging cable, and a user manual alongside the minimalist black packaging
View gallery - 6 images

Most CD players are designed to hide the disc and its mechanisms inside a dark plastic box. SYITREN’s RM1 Kickstarter project takes the opposite approach, turning the hardware itself into a mesmerizing part of the recent renewed interest in physical music formats.

A dual-layer transparent acrylic frame, held together by metal corner pillars, leaves the spinning disc, optical pickup, and electronics fully visible. This is by design: it treats playback as the centerpiece, not something hidden behind the scenes.

Detachable supports allow for tabletop placement, while a rear mounting slot lets it hang flat against a wall. The result is both a music player and dynamic kinetic art – closer to living album artwork than a standard audio deck.

Select your CD, remove the RM1 from its minimalist packaging, load in the disc and press play on the remote to listen through a paired wireless speaker
Select your CD, remove the RM1 from its minimalist packaging, load in the disc and press play on the remote to listen through a paired wireless speaker

The transparent presentation adds a bit of visual theater. A warm-yellow 12 x 8 LED matrix shows track numbers, volume, and simple animated graphics, while a linear indicator marks song progress. Controls cover the basic playback functions, including repeat-one, sequential-play, and shuffle modes – though ultimately, the spinning disc remains the star of the show.

Clear acrylic is the standard finish, keeping the mechanism visible from across the room. SYITREN’s campaign images place album artwork and collectible cards beside the RM1, reinforcing its role as both a music player and a showcase for favorite releases. It’s an attempt to restore some of the physical ritual that music streaming has done away with, without simply copying vintage hi-fi gear.

Detachable support legs allow the RM1 to sit upright on a desk, while built-in mounting points let it hang flat on a wall like framed artwork
Detachable support legs allow the RM1 to sit upright on a desk, while built-in mounting points let it hang flat on a wall like framed artwork

The RM1 supports conventional audio CDs, along with MP3 and WMA discs. Its optical pickup is designed to work in both desktop and vertical positions, while anti-shock buffering provides 40 seconds of protection for audio CDs and up to 120 seconds for MP3 files.

This buffering is especially useful when the unit is wall-mounted and exposed to occasional knocks or vibration. The RM1 measures 260 x 260 x 42 mm (10.2 x 10.2 x 1.7 in) and weighs 0.9 kg (2 lb), making it slim enough to display without taking over the space.

The RM1 has no internal speaker, which feels deliberate rather than accidental. Audio can be sent over Bluetooth 5.3, with a claimed wireless range of 10 m (33 ft), or through the 3.5-mm AUX output to headphones, wired speakers, or an existing stereo system. SYITREN rates the signal-to-noise ratio at 95 dB.

While clear acrylic is the standard finish, this animation previews the custom color options available for the RM1 frame
While clear acrylic is the standard finish, this animation previews the custom color options available for the RM1 frame

Power is supplied by a 2,000-mAh 18650 battery, which SYITREN rates for six to eight hours of continuous playback. Recharging takes around one to two hours via USB-C. Omitting built-in speakers keeps the overall profile slim, though it does prevent the RM1 from functioning as a standalone audio system.

Kickstarter pledges start at US$89 for the limited Launch Special, compared with a stated retail price of US$179. This tier is currently nearly sold out as of writing, though availability could change. The regular Kickstarter tier comes in at $129, while a $139 Frame & Sound Bundle adds SYITREN’s N200 wireless speaker, which shares the RM1’s retro-modern aesthetic.

Crowdfunding campaigns always carry an element of risk, and this appears to be SYITREN's first Kickstarter so you might want to keep that in mind if choosing to back the project. However, the design has reportedly attracted a number of international awards, and pre-production prototypes have made their way to online reviewers and influencers. Other products made by the company have notched up tens of thousands of sales through Amazon.

If all goes to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping costs will be calculated after the campaign ends on September 2, with worldwide delivery estimated for October.

SYITREN RM1: Frame Your Music, A Living Art CD Player

SYITREN, which was established in 2017, notes that the RM1 is still in development, with challenges around acrylic clarity, precise assembly, stable vertical playback, battery consistency, and fulfillment. At $89, the novelty appeal is hard to argue with, but the real test will be whether the product ships, and if units match the polished campaign’s promise.

Source: Kickstarter

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Consumer TechKickstarterCD PlayerTransparencyRetroBluetoothMusic Streaming
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Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. Computing is her main area of interest, and she loves building her own PCs and tracking all the latest innovations. A UK native, Monica now lives in Poland with her fluffy dog and her endless pile of electronics.

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