4G e-reader puts on-page AI assistance in your pocket

It doesn't seem too long ago that E Ink reading devices were all the rage, but new developments don't seem to create the same buzz as before. Viwoods is hoping to change that with the pocket-friendly AiPaper Reader.

Though watching movies and shows based on books provides enough of a quick hit for many people, I prefer the real page-by-page excitement of the genuine article. Or at least I did until I was gifted my first Kindle.

Instead of throwing a bunch of paperbacks into my suitcase when I vacationed, I could carry a vast library in my jacket pocket. E Ink also meant that I could consume tomes for longer without my peepers complaining as much as they did when I used a regular tablet or phone. And being able to increase the size of the onscreen text allowed me to ditch the reading glasses.

The AiPaper Reader features E Ink Carta 1300 for 824 x 1,648 pixels, and weighs just 4.8 oz in the hand Viwoods

As with most gadgets, the technology running these little marvels just keeps getting better and better. Color now lets me enjoy imagery with my text, refresh rates and anti-ghosting tech makes for a more refined reading experience, and Android brings apps and games into the relaxing environment.

Pint-sized readers have been steadily growing into paper-like creative tools recently, but now manufacturers like Boox are investing in pocket-friendly models again. The latest company to tap into this growing space is Viwood, with its just-launched AiPaper Reader.

As its name suggests, this reader comes with ChatGPT cooked in, meaning that readers can select a paragraph, figure, formula, or block of code and then type a prompt or activate voice command to query what's been highlighted. The AI will then provide "plain-language explanations, summaries, translations, or comparisons" next to the selected text.

"AiPaper Reader is a pocket E Ink reader with on-page smart Q and A," explained the company. "It answers beside the text, so long documents are easier to grasp and turn into usable notes. We designed the workflow to keep the page primary and bring assistance only when invited." These exchanges can be saved to a Knowledge Base for subsequent recall.

The AI part of the AiPaper Reader equation can respond to text prompts or voice commands Viwoods

The 6.13-inch display is based on E Ink's Carta 1300 technology, which displays paper-like monochrome text at 300 pixels-per-inch. The upper surface is reported to have low reflectance for comfortable viewing in bright daylight, or night owls can take advantage of the adjustable front light.

Users can get online via built-in Wi-Fi, but there's also a SIM slot for 4G LTE connectivity. The device is the first we've seen that runs Android 16, but it's not an E Ink smartphone. If you want that kind of functionality, you'll need to plump for something like the HiBreak Pro or Pro C from Bigme.

Elsewhere, the e-reader features 6-nm octa-core processing brains backed up by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, a 2,580-mAh battery is included, along with Bluetooth 5.0, and it measures 159 x 80 x 6.7 mm (6.27 x 3.16 x 0.26 in) while tipping the scales at 138 g (4.8 oz).

The AiPaper Reader is available now direct from the manufacturer for US$279, or through Amazon. A color E Ink model is due to follow from next month, though we've no information on that as of writing.

