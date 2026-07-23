Costco topped its own Black Friday promotion this year

TL;DR: Join Costco as a new Gold Star Member and enroll in auto renewal to receive a $50 Digital Costco Shop Card*. A Costco Gold Star Membership costs $65 a year.

New Costco members who enroll in auto renewal can now receive a $50 Digital Costco Shop Card*, a bigger promotion than last Black Friday, and it’s available now instead of waiting until November.

A Costco Gold Star Membership can also help households manage everyday costs, particularly for groceries and gasoline, year-round.

A Costco Gold Star Membership includes

Thousands of brand-name products, from groceries to electronics and home goods

Member pricing at the Costco Gas Station

One additional Card for an individual aged 18 or older living at your address

Redeeming this promotion takes a few steps

Purchase the 1-Year Gold Star Membership online.

Follow the instructions in your email to activate your Costco membership.

Visit your local Costco warehouse with an ID to pick up your physical card.

Receive your Digital Costco Shop Card* by email about two weeks later.

This promotion is available to new members or to members whose accounts (Primary and Affiliate) have expired for at least 18 months. It is not valid for renewal or upgrade of an existing membership.

Join as a new Gold Star Member and enroll in auto renewal to receive a $50 Digital Costco Shop Card*.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. Valid only for new members and those whose memberships (Primary and Affiliate) have been expired for at least 18 months. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Not valid for upgrade or renewal of an existing membership. Promotion may not be combined with any other promotion. Costco employees are not eligible for new member promotions. Digital Costco Shop Card will be emailed to the email address provided by the Primary Member at time of sign-up within 2 weeks after successful sign-up and enrollment in auto renewal. Digital Costco Shop Card is not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. Costco is not liable for incentives not received due to entry of an invalid address during sign-up. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at the U.S. or Canada Food Court. Neither Costco Wholesale Corporation nor its affiliates are responsible for use of the card without your permission. Use the provided single-use promo code when entering your payment information. A Costco Gold Star Membership is $65 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $65 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Affiliate Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.