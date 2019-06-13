In the last few years, scientists figured out how to use this technique to make cut-and-paste DNA edits in the cells of other organisms. Guide RNA sequences tell the enzymes where to cut, removing pieces of DNA from the cell and replacing them with new sections. That can be used to correct mutations that cause disease, or even prevent them entirely by snipping the offending sequences out of the genome of an embryo. Along with treating disease in humans, the method could be used in pest control or to make crops hardier and more nutritious.