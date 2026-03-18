A refurbished 13-inch MacBook Air for $200 is hard to ignore

TL;DR: A refurbished 2017 MacBook Air is $199.97 (reg. $999) right now, which is a low-cost way to get a basic macOS laptop for everyday tasks.

A cheap Mac might come with a catch, but this refurbished 2017 MacBook Air is $199.97 (reg. $999) and keeps the promise most people want: a simple laptop for everyday tasks, a real keyboard, and enough battery to get through the day.

There’s a reason the MacBook Air became the default “I just need a laptop” Mac for so many years. It’s light, easy to travel with, and it disappears into your routine. This refurbished 2017 model sticks to that script, with a combination of features better suited to steady, normal tasks than to anything heavy or graphics-intensive.

What you’re actually getting

13.3-inch widescreen display (1440×900)

Intel Core i5 (1.8GHz) + 8GB RAM

128GB SSD storage

Intel HD Graphics 6000

Wi-Fi + Bluetooth

Battery life listed at up to 12 hours

Includes a MagSafe wall charger

That spec mix is a good match for web-first work, video streaming, school portals, documents, and general life admin. The 128GB SSD isn’t huge by modern standards, but for a light-use laptop (especially one that lives in the cloud for docs and files), it’s workable.

About that Grade A/B refurb label

This unit is listed as Grade A/B, which means a few things. Grade A may have light wear or faint scratches that shouldn’t be visible from 1 foot away, with no dents or cracks, no screen scratches or burn, and at least 80 percent battery health. Grade B allows more wear, may include faint screen burn, and requires at least 70 percent battery health. So think function-first, cosmetics-may-vary.

Go for the refurbished 2017 MacBook Air at $199.97 (reg. $999) if you want Apple portability without new-laptop pricing.

Want to see more deals? Visit the shop and use code MARCH15 to save an extra 15% sitewide through March 29. Exclusions apply.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

