Access dozens of AI models in one window with this tool

TL;DR: Change the way you work with AI thanks to this lifetime subscription to 1min.AI’s Advanced Business Plan, on sale for just $85 (MSRP $540) with code MARCH15 until March 29.

Simplify your AI workflow with 1min.AI, an easier way to see results from multiple models. Right now, a lifetime subscription to the Advanced Business Plan is just $85 (MSRP $540) with code MARCH15 until March 29.

One app, dozens of AI models, infinite possibilities

Tired of hopping between tabs and trying to remember which AI models are best at which tasks? 1min.AI improves your workflow by letting you access results from dozens of models, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok, and Mistral, in a single convenient window.

Get help with coding, creating images, editing videos, or creating images with 1min.AI, then pick your favorite result. Just make sure to give things a human once-over, as edits might be required. Aside from serving up all the different responses, you’ll also enjoy the added benefit of access to these models without paying all the individual subscription fees.

This lifetime subscription to the 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan gives you an unlimited prompt library, unlimited storage, unlimited brand voice options, and weekly updates.

You’ll also have access to 4 million credits a month, which can help you write 1,112,500 words, research up to 5,933 SEO keywords, generate up to 1,186 images, or create up to 37 videos per month. If you need more credits, you can earn them for free by using the app, leaving a review, or referring friends.

Get this lifetime subscription to 1min.AI’s Advanced Business Plan for just $85 (MSRP $540) with code MARCH15 until March 29.

Want to see more deals? Visit the shop and use code MARCH15 to save an extra 15% sitewide through March 29. Exclusions apply.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

