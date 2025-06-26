Apple hates that this $190 Surface laptop is going viral

TL;DR: If you don’t mind imperfect packaging, you can save 49% on this open-box Microsoft Surface SE laptop while supplies last.

It’s not a MacBook. And it’s not flashy. But this $190 Surface laptop is going viral anyway, because it’s weirdly perfect for travelers, students, or anyone who needs a solid machine they’re not afraid to scratch or lose.

Why is it so cheap? Great question. It’s an open-box model, you know, like one that another customer bought, opened, decided it wasn’t cool enough for them, and returned to the store. The result? You’re able to save $189 just because the packaging isn’t in pristine condition. That’s the part you throw away anyway, so who cares?

What’s in the box? (*Brad Pitt voice*)

Inside the scuffed-up box is a new Microsoft Surface SE from 2022. It runs on an Intel Celeron processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. No, it’s not going to handle Photoshop marathons or 47 Chrome tabs at once—but for streaming Netflix, browsing the web, writing emails, or cranking out homework, it’s more than up to the task.

The 11.6-inch HD display makes it small enough to toss in a backpack or carry-on, and with up to 16 hours of battery life, you won’t be stuck hunting for an outlet at the airport or in the middle of a lecture. It comes loaded with Windows 11 SE, a simplified version of the OS made for students. Translation: it boots fast, runs lean, and avoids a lot of the bloat you don’t need.

This is the kind of laptop you give your kid without worrying they’ll wreck it. The one you bring on a trip instead of your $2,000 ultrabook. Or the cheap-but-capable machine you leave at your parents’ house so you don’t have to pack a computer every time you visit.

Order one of these budget laptops for $189.99 while supplies last (reg. $378.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.