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Build real speaking skills with Babbel’s linguist-created lessons

May 31, 2026

TL;DR: The Babbel Lifetime Language Learning Subscription is now $159 (MSRP $299) with coupon LEARN, thanks to this exclusive offer from StackSocial.

Learning a new language doesn’t need a huge time commitment — or a huge price tag. With Babbel’s Lifetime Subscription for $159 via StackSocial’s code LEARN, you can explore 14 languages on your own schedule and actually stick with it.

A more flexible way to learn languages

This is the perfect time to think about investing in yourself, and for many, that means learning a new language — or 14. With a Babbel Lifetime Language Learning Subscription, you get unlimited access to all 14 of its expertly crafted language courses for a one-time payment of $159 with coupon LEARN, offered through StackSocial.

That’s a lifetime of personal and professional growth at a fraction of the MSRP $299 cost. It’s an offer designed to help you unlock global opportunities, connect with different cultures, and sharpen your brain — all on your terms.

Babbel is the number-one-selling platform, trusted by millions of users worldwide. Developed by over 100 expert linguists and backed by academic researchers at Yale University, Babbel takes a proven approach to language acquisition.

The lessons are practical, focusing on real-life conversation skills rather than tedious grammar drills. Within a month, you could be confidently chatting with native speakers about transportation, dining, shopping, and more.

Don’t have hours to dedicate to language learning? No problem. Babbel’s lessons are designed to fit into even the busiest schedules. In just 10 to 15 minutes a day, you can make steady progress. And since your progress syncs across devices, you can seamlessly switch between your phone, tablet, and desktop for continual access.

Need to study offline? Simply download lessons in advance, and you’re good to go. Babbel is learning on your terms, whether you’re commuting, taking a coffee break, or traveling.

No matter your goal — mastering small talk in Paris or preparing a pitch for a client in Berlin — you’re covered.

Don’t miss this terrific price on a lifetime of Babbel for just $159 with coupon LEARN, offered through StackSocial, but only through June 11.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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