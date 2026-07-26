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Deals

Cancel Microsoft 365 and get the same apps for life for $33

July 26, 2026

TL;DR: Get rid of Microsoft 365 and replace it with a lifetime license for Microsoft Office, only $32.97 through August 9.

Microsoft 365 is $99.99 per year, and it costs even more if you pay by the month. If you want a smarter option, Microsoft Office Pro comes with many of the same apps, and it’s only $32.97 for life (reg. $219.99).

What’s included

This license comes with the full lineup: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, Access, and even the free version of Teams. Everything installs directly onto your Windows PC, runs offline, and doesn’t constantly remind you to log in or upgrade. No cloud dependency, no ticking trial countdown, and no recurring costs stacking up over the years.

There are some key differences between Microsoft Office and Microsoft 365. There are no AI pop-ups trying to finish your thoughts or redesign your documents. It’s just the classic Office tools professionals have been relying on for years, working the way you expect.

This license is ideal for remote workers, small business owners, students, or anyone who wants to cut out a constant drain on their budget. Install it once, and you’re good to go. No more hunting through settings to cancel renewals or setting reminders to dodge a subscription charge.

If you’re ready to stop renting the same software year after year, this deal makes the switch simple.

Until August 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT, it’s only $32.97 to get a Microsoft Office Pro lifetime license.

No coupon needed.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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