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Code in record time with Microsoft Visual Studio 2026 for $35

May 05, 2026

TL;DR: Microsoft Visual Studio 2026 is available for all your coding needs today for only $34.97 (MSRP $499.99) until May 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Ready to write innovative code at lightning speed? Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2026 is an all-in-one AI-powered coding program you can download for just $34.97 (MSRP $499.99) until May 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Main Features:

  • Create cross-platform mobile & desktop apps with .NET MAUI
  • Build responsive Web UIs in C# with Blazor
  • Build, debug, & test .NET & C++ apps targeting Windows, Linux & containers
  • Use hot reload capabilities across .NET & C++ apps to apply code changes instantly
  • Edit running ASP.NET/ASP.NET Core pages in the web designer view
  • Integrate seamlessly with Azure, GitHub & other DevOps workflows

No subscription necessary — this is a one-time fee for a lifetime of the most comprehensive IDE for .NET and C++ developers on Windows operating systems. Ideal for building web, cloud, desktop, mobile apps, services and games, the Professional version is best suited for small teams, but also ideal for individuals. With cloud-supported real-time sessions and custom editor settings and access controls, collaboration is easy and perfectly tuned to your needs.

With Intellicode and AI, you can save minutes or even hours by choosing from ranked lists of suggestions for code completion including AI-supported hints for instant debugging. CodeLens helps you stay on track by showing you code references, edits and who modified them, and if your code is passing tests.

For 93% off, this is an amazing value for building the next app or game that takes the world by storm in a program loved by developers and trusted by enterprises.

Download the 64-bit IDE, Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2026 today for $34.97 (Reg. $499.99) until May 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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