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Deals

Combine GPT, Claude, Gemini, and more with one tool for a flat $70

July 01, 2026

TL;DR: 1min.AI brings multiple AI models like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini into one platform, with lifetime access available for $69.99 when you use code JULY30.

AI tools can get expensive fast when you’re juggling multiple model subscriptions. 1min.AI combines the top AI platforms — lifetime access to ChatGPT, Claude, and more for $69.99 through July 5 with code JULY30.
One App. ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Llama & More for a One Time Price: 1min.AI

1min.AI gives you access to AI models you usually have to pay a monthly subscription for, including:

  • GPT-5.5 Pro, GPT-5.4 Pro (OpenAI)
  • Claude 4.1 Opus, Claude 4.5 Sonnet, Claude 4.6 Sonnet (Anthropic)
  • Gemini 2.5 Flash, Gemini 3.1 Pro, Gemini 3.1 Flash, Gemini 3 Flash, Gemini 2.5 Pro (Google AI)
  • Llama 3 (Meta AI)
  • Mistral Large 2, Mistral Small, Mistral Medium 3.1, Mistral Open Nemo (Mistral AI)
  • Command R (Cohere)

Like many AI platforms, 1min.AI runs on a credit system. Unlike others, it’s very generous with the credits you get every month. The Advanced Business Plan includes 4,000,000 monthly credits, with the option to earn up to 450,000 more each month through daily logins, reviews, and referrals. If you don’t use all your credits, they roll over.

Stop paying a subscription fee for tools you can own.

Until July 5, get a 1min.AI Advanced Business lifetime subscription for $69.99 when you use code JULY30.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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