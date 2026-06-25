Delete photos from your iPhone at lightning speed with the Cleaner Kit

TL;DR: For just $29.99 (MSRP $104.97), Cleaner Kit for iOS can help you delete and organize your photos and files with ease — for life.

Sluggish iPhone out of storage? Free up some space the faster way with Cleaner Kit for iOS, an AI-Powered iPhone cleanup app available for $29.99 for a lifetime subscription.

It’s so much more practical than paying for more storage or deleting photos and files one by one. For iPhone users with iOS 15.0 or later, this app skips the rigamarole of clicking so many buttons to merge and delete files. Instead, you can experience the convenience of swiping left or right to keep or save photos.

What it does

With the Cleaner Kit, you can:



Sort photos by time period and swipe to delete

Remove duplicate photos you don’t need

Compress videos to save space

Merge and tidy contacts for organization

Clear old emails with grouping by sender

Secure sensitive files in a private vault

Who would benefit

Those ‘iCloud storage full’ notifications can seem relentless even after manually deleting so much. With the use of AI, Cleaner Kit can identify all of your duplicates and blurry photos, so you don’t have to feel too bad about parting with all those extra pics, especially if you’re a photographer or have a new pet or baby in your life.

Even tech rookies can enjoy the simple user interface with large font options on this easy-to-use platform.

With over 70 million trusted users, it’s a savvier way to organize your digital life so you don’t have to pay for extra storage and can benefit from a neat and organized phone.

Turn your iPhone back into a powerful tool by freeing up space with the Cleaner Kit for iOS Premium Plan, available now for a one-time purchase of $29.99 (MSRP $104.97).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

