© 2026 New Atlas
Deals

Ditch AI subscription overload with this $79.97 lifetime deal

April 22, 2026

TL;DR: Get lifetime access to ChatGPT, Gemini, and more with 1min.AI for $79.97 (MSRP $540), no extra fees required.

You’ve got ChatGPT in one tab, Gemini in another, and subscriptions quietly stacking up. Your time and money go fast. 1min.AI puts top models into one place and replaces the monthly churn with a one-time payment that’s currently 85% off MSRP.

One payment for over a dozen models

1min.AI gives you access to AI models you usually have to pay a monthly subscription for. That includes

  • OpenAI: GPT-4, GPT-4 Turbo, GPT-3.5
  • Anthropic: Claude 3 Opus, Claude 3 Sonnet, Claude 3 Haiku
  • Google: Gemini Pro 1.5 and 1.0
  • Meta: Llama 3 and Llama 2
  • MistralAI
  • Cohere Command

Like many AI platforms, 1min.AI runs on a credit system. Unlike others, it’s very generous with the credits you get every month. The Advanced Business Plan includes 4,000,000 monthly credits, with the option to earn up to 450,000 more each month through daily logins, reviews, and referrals. If you don’t use all your credits, they roll over.

The bigger shift here is ownership. You’re not adding another subscription—you’re replacing several.

Get a 1min.AI Advanced Business Lifetime Subscription for $79.97 until April 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT (MSRP $540). No coupon is needed.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Deals

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

Most Viewed
Deals
Laptop? Tablet? This Microsoft device is both — and it’s 72% off
The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 isn’t just a laptop or a tablet. It gives you the benefit of both. A sleek, 2-in-1 device, it has all the processing power of a powerful laptop with the portability of a tablet. And it's 72% off right now.
Deals
Microsoft Office lifetime licenses are now less than the subscription
Subscription fees are out of control. Somehow, the lifetime version of Microsoft Office is now cheaper than paying $9.99/month for Microsoft 365. Yeah, just to write documents, crunch numbers, or build presentations. Buy it once, use it forever.
Deals
We have $999 MacBook Airs for $199.97
We’ve somehow normalized dropping a grand on laptops for … email and YouTube. If that feels wrong, you’re right. This refurbished MacBook Air, at a 79% discount, covers the basics without causing a budget crisis.
Deals
Grab Discounted Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
You’re already using Game Pass, why pay full price? Stack and save on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $24.99 (reg. $29.99) per month. Play day-one releases, 500+ games, online multiplayer, and more.
Deals
Get the full Microsoft Office suite for $40 with no recurring fees
For most people, the core Office apps haven’t changed — but they don’t really have to. Microsoft Office Professional 2021 delivers the essentials without a subscription, now available for $39.97 (reg. $219.99).
Deals
Want a richer travel experience? Learn the language
A little language knowledge can go a long way when you’re traveling. Babbel language learning helps you practice real conversational skills before your trip so you can order food, ask for directions, and chat with locals with more confidence.