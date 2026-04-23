Ditch AI subscription overload with this $79.97 lifetime deal

TL;DR: Get lifetime access to ChatGPT, Gemini, and more with 1min.AI for $79.97 (MSRP $540), no extra fees required.

You’ve got ChatGPT in one tab, Gemini in another, and subscriptions quietly stacking up. Your time and money go fast. 1min.AI puts top models into one place and replaces the monthly churn with a one-time payment that’s currently 85% off MSRP.

One payment for over a dozen models

1min.AI gives you access to AI models you usually have to pay a monthly subscription for. That includes



OpenAI: GPT-4, GPT-4 Turbo, GPT-3.5

Anthropic: Claude 3 Opus, Claude 3 Sonnet, Claude 3 Haiku

Google: Gemini Pro 1.5 and 1.0

Meta: Llama 3 and Llama 2

MistralAI

Cohere Command

Like many AI platforms, 1min.AI runs on a credit system. Unlike others, it’s very generous with the credits you get every month. The Advanced Business Plan includes 4,000,000 monthly credits, with the option to earn up to 450,000 more each month through daily logins, reviews, and referrals. If you don’t use all your credits, they roll over.

The bigger shift here is ownership. You’re not adding another subscription—you’re replacing several.

Get a 1min.AI Advanced Business Lifetime Subscription for $79.97 until April 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT (MSRP $540). No coupon is needed.

StackSocial prices subject to change.