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Ditch your Adobe subscription with this 43% off PDF editor

June 15, 2026

TL;DR: Get lifetime access toPDF Expert Premium for Mac for just $79.99 (reg. $139.99).

Adobe Acrobat charges a monthly fee for tools you might use a handful of times. PDF Expert gives Mac users lifetime access to PDF editing power for just $79.99 (reg. $139.99).

Everything you’d expect, and then some

PDF Expert covers any PDF tasks you might need to complete. You can edit text directly in a document, fix typos, update figures, or add entire paragraphs without converting the file first. Images and links are editable too, which matters when you’re updating a contract or polishing a report. For annotation, there’s highlighting, commenting, margin notes, and custom stamps to mark up documents the way you actually work.

Convert, organize, and sign

The conversion tools go both ways. PDF Expert turns Word, Excel, PowerPoint, JPG, and PNG files into PDFs, and converts PDFs back into all of those formats. For anyone regularly moving content between file types, that alone justifies the price. On the organization side, you can merge multiple PDFs into one, split files, rearrange pages, or delete what you don’t need. The ability to sign documents is built in too, so you can add your signature in a few clicks without bouncing between apps.

The Adobe alternative Mac users have been waiting for

One of the most useful features is OCR, which recognizes text in scanned PDFs so you can search, highlight, and copy it. Combine that with the ability to enhance scans, remove shadows, and improve contrast, and it handles documents that most editors struggle with. For Mac users who’ve been paying Adobe’s subscription fee just to access these tools, PDF Expert is the obvious switch. Lifetime access means no annual renewal, no price hikes, and no deciding whether it’s worth keeping for another month.

Get PDF Expert Premium lifetime subscription for $79.99 (reg. $139.99)

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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