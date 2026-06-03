© 2026 New Atlas
Deals

Documentary fans are locking in MagellanTV lifetime access for $150

June 02, 2026

TL;DR: Get lifetime access to MagellanTV’s ad-free documentary streaming service for $149.97 and stream more than 4,000 documentaries across history, science, crime, nature, and technology.

If your streaming algorithm keeps recommending the same three shows, MagellanTV might be the smarter long-term addition to your setup. Get lifetime access to more than 4,000 documentaries for a one-time $149.97 payment.

A streaming service built for curious people

Most streaming platforms are optimized for background noise. MagellanTV leans in the opposite direction.

The documentary-focused streaming service gives viewers access to thousands of ad-free titles covering science, technology, ancient civilizations, war, crime, nature, engineering, and space exploration. It’s the kind of platform that turns “I’ll watch one documentary before bed” into accidentally learning about Cold War submarines at 1:12 a.m.

What makes the deal interesting is the ownership angle. Instead of adding another recurring streaming bill, users pay $149.97 once (regularly $999) for permanent access to the platform and its growing documentary catalog.

New content is added weekly, and the service includes curated playlists and deep-dive collections designed around historical events, scientific discoveries, major world figures, and cultural topics. Everything streams completely ad-free across phones, tablets, laptops, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, and smart TVs.

For professionals, lifelong learners, students, tech enthusiasts, and people who simply prefer documentaries over endlessly rewatching sitcoms, MagellanTV feels more like a knowledge platform than a typical entertainment subscription.

One payment replaces years of recurring streaming fees while giving users access to thousands of documentaries that are actually designed to leave you knowing something new afterward.

For viewers looking to build a smarter streaming library rather than another forgettable queue, this is a surprisingly practical digital purchase.

Get lifetime MagellanTV streaming access for a one-time $149.97 payment (MSRP $999).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

Deals

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:
Deals
Laptop? Tablet? This Microsoft device is both — and it’s 72% off
The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 isn’t just a laptop or a tablet. It gives you the benefit of both. A sleek, 2-in-1 device, it has all the processing power of a powerful laptop with the portability of a tablet. And it's 72% off right now.
Deals
We have $999 MacBook Airs for $199.97
We’ve somehow normalized dropping a grand on laptops for … email and YouTube. If that feels wrong, you’re right. This refurbished MacBook Air, at a 79% discount, covers the basics without causing a budget crisis.
Deals
This certified refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad is 52% off right now
A business-grade touchscreen laptop with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD for just $240? Right now, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 1 is sitting at 52% off in the New Atlas Deals store.
Deals
Get the full Microsoft Office suite for $40 with no recurring fees
For most people, the core Office apps haven’t changed — but they don’t really have to. Microsoft Office Professional 2021 delivers the essentials without a subscription, now available for $39.97 (reg. $219.99).
Deals
Refine the art of writing code with MS Visual Studio 2026
TL;DR: Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2026 adds AI-driven features to simplify coding and boost accuracy, helping developers code faster at a more accessible price point.
Deals
This iCloud alternative gives you 1TB of lifetime storage for under $200
Koofr makes cloud storage warnings a thing of the past thanks to its 1TB lifetime plan. What’s more, this centralized computing solution also allows you to access files from existing storage accounts, including Dropbox, Google Drive, and OneDrive.