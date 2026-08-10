Edit PDFs like a boss for under $30 for life

TL;DR: Unlock total PDF editing power with a lifetime license from SwifDoo PDF Pro for $29.97 (MSRP $129) until Aug. 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT with code SAVE5.

Skip the expensive Adobe Acrobat subscription — every tool you need for editing PDFs is at your fingertips with SwifDoo PDF Pro. Plus, it’s only $29.97 for life. Snag this smart deal with code SAVE5 to save 77% until Aug. 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

With SwifDoo PDF Pro, you can:



Convert PDFs to Word DOC/DOCX, Excel, PowerPoint, JPG, HEIC, EPUB, CAD, and more formats

Create PDFs from scratch

Edit by marking up, highlighting, inserting text, or merging or deleting pages

Add links and images

Compress files to save space

Watermark, encrypt, and password-protect confidential documents for security

Scan words with OCR to search or edit text

Batch process files to convert, compress, or print multiple documents at once

Tap to translate other languages

A practical alternative to Adobe Acrobat and other expensive subscription programs, SwifDoo PDF Pro is intuitive and easy to use without sacrificing advanced features. It’s also freeing to just pay once for a program that includes updates for life, instead of paying a monthly or yearly fee that adds up annoyingly fast.

All you need to get started is a Windows computer with an internet connection and 150MB of storage. Simply make your purchase and redeem your unique code within 30 days of purchase to access your perpetual lifetime license key. One purchase equals two keys for two different devices.

For creating and filling out forms, signing legal documents, sharing sensitive information, annotating research, presenting professional-looking work and collaborating on technical processes, having instant access to a PDF editor is key to reducing friction in your life and business, saving you time and money.

Download SwifDoo PDF Pro for total control over PDFs on your Windows computer for $29.97 (MSRP $129) until Aug. 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT with code SAVE5.

StackSocial prices subject to change.