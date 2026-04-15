Edit PDFs like a boss with SwifDoo PDF Pro

TL;DR: Gain total command over PDF files with robust editing powers from SwifDoo PDF Pro, available now for $29.97 (MSRP $129) with code SAVE5 for a lifetime license until Apr. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Tired of editing PDF files on programs that weren’t made to do the trick? Or worse, printing them out for edits? SwifDoo PDF Pro lets you edit, convert, and translate PDF files for $29.97 (MSRP $129) with code SAVE5 until Apr. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

This is a one-time purchase for a lifetime of use on your Windows computer.

With SwifDoo PDF you’ll finally be able to:

Convert files from Microsoft Office, CAD, or images into PDFs without compromising formatting

Annotate and comment on PDFs

Add and edit text

Crop and adjust images

Scan paper files to digital

Converge multiple documents into one file

Split pages into multiple files

Instantly translate selected text

Add or remove watermarks

Add and edit links

Password-protect documents

Sign documents

It’s a versatile all-in-one PDF editor that’s so easy to use with no subscription fees. With 3.8 stars on TrustPilot and 4 stars on PCWorld, over a thousand customers use SwifDoo PDF Pro as a comprehensive, but affordable alternative to Adobe Acrobat.

This is an amazing investment for business owners, independent contractors, financial planning, legal records, students, teachers, creatives, and anyone who deals with forms in some capacity.

Download SwifDoo PDF Pro Perpetual Lifetime License for Windows for the low price of $29.97 (MSRP $129) with code SAVE5 until Apr. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

