Edit PDFs like a boss with SwifDoo PDF Pro
TL;DR: Gain total command over PDF files with robust editing powers from SwifDoo PDF Pro, available now for $29.97 (MSRP $129) with code SAVE5 for a lifetime license until Apr. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Tired of editing PDF files on programs that weren’t made to do the trick? Or worse, printing them out for edits? SwifDoo PDF Pro lets you edit, convert, and translate PDF files for $29.97 (MSRP $129) with code SAVE5 until Apr. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
This is a one-time purchase for a lifetime of use on your Windows computer.
With SwifDoo PDF you’ll finally be able to:
- Convert files from Microsoft Office, CAD, or images into PDFs without compromising formatting
- Annotate and comment on PDFs
- Add and edit text
- Crop and adjust images
- Scan paper files to digital
- Converge multiple documents into one file
- Split pages into multiple files
- Instantly translate selected text
- Add or remove watermarks
- Add and edit links
- Password-protect documents
- Sign documents
It’s a versatile all-in-one PDF editor that’s so easy to use with no subscription fees. With 3.8 stars on TrustPilot and 4 stars on PCWorld, over a thousand customers use SwifDoo PDF Pro as a comprehensive, but affordable alternative to Adobe Acrobat.
This is an amazing investment for business owners, independent contractors, financial planning, legal records, students, teachers, creatives, and anyone who deals with forms in some capacity.
Download SwifDoo PDF Pro Perpetual Lifetime License for Windows for the low price of $29.97 (MSRP $129) with code SAVE5 until Apr. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
StackSocial prices subject to change.