Enjoy 10TB of lifetime cloud storage for just $270 during Deal Days

TL;DR: Provide your data, files, and photos with a digital safe haven. After all, this 10TB Internxt Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription is currently on sale for just $269.97 (reg. $2,900). Grab it now.

With Internxt’s $269.97 (reg. $2,900) 10TB Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription, you can store about 2.5m photos, 5k hours of HD video, or 65m pages of text—meaning you won’t have to upgrade your plan or worry about “storage full” alerts again.

Protect yourself against cybercrimes

When it comes to data protection, you can never be too careful. And with hacking, digital fraud, and cybercrime on the rise globally, there’s truly never been a better time to invest in a platform that puts your security first.

Take, for example, Internxt, an open-source, decentralized private cloud service that doesn’t require monthly or recurring fees. It uses zero-knowledge to first encrypt files on your device before loading, and end-to-end encryption to ensure you’re the only person who can read, access, or share the data. What’s more, there’s also post-quantum cryptography, which scrambles your data to protect it against quantum computers.

Enjoy 100% GDPR-compliant servers

If you’re in need of independent verification, you’ll be pleased to know that Internxt’s servers have been audited and verified by Securitum as 100% GDPR-compliant—meaning they adhere to the strictest data protection regulations.

The full codebase is available online via GitHub, and what’s more, this plan also gives you the flexibility to send and share files on the cloud from all devices, operating systems, and a range of browsers via their web app. You can also sync your kept items across all platforms and on an unlimited number of devices.

So if you’re looking for a flexible remedy for your cloud storage needs, this subscription is more than enough to handle all your files, images, and keepsakes.

So, grab this 10TB Internxt Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription while it’s just $269.97 (Reg. $2,900) during Deal Days. Sale ends June 28.

Deal Days is StackSocial’s answer to Prime Day, so you can expect some good savings. Click here to browse the full New Atlas Deal Days collection to see what else is on sale through 6/28.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

