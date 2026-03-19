Enjoy a 2020 MacBook Pro with the Microsoft Office suite for only $445

TL;DR: Get the Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 Lifetime License + refurbished MacBook Pro 13” (2020) bundle for only $444.99 (MSRP $1,799).

Buying a computer is one price, but making it functional with all the popular apps can really add up. With this bundle, you can get a Grade A refurbished MacBook Pro 13” (2020) with Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 for $444.99 (MSRP $1,799).

The MacBook ($1,580 Value)

This space gray 2020 13″ Pro is equipped with:

Touch Bar for quick shortcuts

512GB SSD Storage for ample space

16GB RAM for multi-tasking

Touch ID with fast and secure fingerprint login

True Tone Technology to reduce eye strain

This is a powerhouse computer equipped for writing, streaming, studying, business, creating, and more.

Microsoft Office Home & Business ($219 Value)

Applications include:

Microsoft Word for writing

Microsoft Excel for data analytics

Microsoft PowerPoint for presentations

Microsoft Outlook for email management

Microsoft Teams for video communication

Microsoft OneNote for organization

This is an amazing deal for students, teachers, professionals, second laptops, or anyone wanting to save money on an incredible bundle.

The Grade A refurbished MacBook Pro 13″ (2020) will arrive in near-mint condition, with minimal signs of scuffing or scratches on the body. There will be no screen scratches or burn and a minimum of 80% battery health.

Enjoy a 2020 MacBook Pro with Microsoft’s most popular programs for life for only $444.99 (MSRP $1,799).

Want to see more deals? Visit the shop and use code MARCH15 to save an extra 15% sitewide through March 29. Exclusions apply.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

