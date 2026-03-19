Enjoy a 2020 MacBook Pro with the Microsoft Office suite for only $445
TL;DR: Get the Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 Lifetime License + refurbished MacBook Pro 13” (2020) bundle for only $444.99 (MSRP $1,799).
Buying a computer is one price, but making it functional with all the popular apps can really add up. With this bundle, you can get a Grade A refurbished MacBook Pro 13” (2020) with Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 for $444.99 (MSRP $1,799).
The MacBook ($1,580 Value)
This space gray 2020 13″ Pro is equipped with:
- Touch Bar for quick shortcuts
- 512GB SSD Storage for ample space
- 16GB RAM for multi-tasking
- Touch ID with fast and secure fingerprint login
- True Tone Technology to reduce eye strain
This is a powerhouse computer equipped for writing, streaming, studying, business, creating, and more.
Microsoft Office Home & Business ($219 Value)
Applications include:
- Microsoft Word for writing
- Microsoft Excel for data analytics
- Microsoft PowerPoint for presentations
- Microsoft Outlook for email management
- Microsoft Teams for video communication
- Microsoft OneNote for organization
This is an amazing deal for students, teachers, professionals, second laptops, or anyone wanting to save money on an incredible bundle.
The Grade A refurbished MacBook Pro 13″ (2020) will arrive in near-mint condition, with minimal signs of scuffing or scratches on the body. There will be no screen scratches or burn and a minimum of 80% battery health.
Enjoy a 2020 MacBook Pro with Microsoft’s most popular programs for life for only $444.99 (MSRP $1,799).
Want to see more deals? Visit the shop and use code MARCH15 to save an extra 15% sitewide through March 29. Exclusions apply.
StackSocial prices subject to change.