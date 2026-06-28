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Excel fans, Word nerds & PowerPoint perfectionists— Office is just $30

June 28, 2026

TL;DR: Get Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows for just $29.97 (reg. $219.99) and own Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more with one lifetime license.

Need to write a report, build a budget, organize email, or create a presentation? Microsoft Office remains one of the easiest ways to get all of that done—and right now, you can own it instead of paying for it every month.

The productivity suite people always go back to

Those free apps are OK. But we have all been in the position of them not being able to keep up with what we need. Typically, some sort of big formatting issue. That’s why so many of us turn back to Office.

For a limited time, you can get a Microsoft Office Professional 2021 Lifetime License for Windows for just $29.97 (reg. $219.99). It’s a one-time purchase that’s tied to your Windows PC, so there are no recurring subscription fees to think about.

The suite includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access, giving you a complete toolkit whether you’re working from home, running a business, tackling school projects, or managing everyday life.

Office 2021 builds on the familiar Microsoft experience with updated tools and a polished ribbon interface that keeps your most-used features within easy reach. Excel includes enhanced data analysis capabilities, PowerPoint makes creating polished presentations simpler, and Outlook helps keep busy inboxes organized.

Another reason people continue choosing perpetual Office licenses is predictability. The software is always there when you need it, without worrying about renewals or ongoing subscription costs.

Installation is quick, with your license key and download delivered digitally after purchase. Once activated, you’ll have a reliable productivity suite that’s ready whenever work—or life—calls for it.

For anyone looking to upgrade a PC without adding another monthly expense, this is one of those purchases that continues to deliver value long after installation.

Get a Microsoft Office Pro 2021 lifetime license for just $29.97 (reg. $219.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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