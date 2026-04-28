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Experience online freedom with iProVPN for $15

April 27, 2026

TL;DR: A 5-year subscription to iProVPN is only $14.99 (MSRP $360) until May 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Depending on where you live, you may not be getting full access to the world wide web. With a VPN from iProVPN, you can enjoy unblocked browsing and streaming with a 5-year subscription for $14.99 (MSRP $360) until May 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Why iProVPN

  • Access their global network of 250+ servers in 45+ countries
  • Connect up to 10 devices at the same time
  • Security in AES 256-bit encryption, zero-logs policy, and built-in NAT Firewall
  • Block malicious domains, advertisements, and malware
  • Smart Connect Button automatically aligns you with the fastest server
  • Split Tunneling allows you to access local and global content simultaneously
  • Internet Kill Switch automatically blocks internet access if the VPN disconnects, ensuring no data leaks

With a hidden IP address you can revel in unrestricted and private surfing. Plus, not only can you block vicious bugs, but you can also cut out annoying advertisements for a better overall experience.

A VPN is great for:

  • movie watchers who want to access content available in other countries
  • avoiding targeted ads from third-parties and more ads in general
  • frequent travelers that find increased prices
  • anyone looking for a more private and safe online experience

Available to both new and existing users, simply make your purchase and redeem your unique code within 30 days to get started on better browsing for an unbeatable price — that one-time purchase of $14.99 (MSRP $360) is only $3 a year for 5 years.

Get 5 years of protection for $14.99 (MSRP $360) when you download iProVPN today until May 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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