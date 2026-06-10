Fight subscription fatigue with Microsoft Office for a one-time $33

TL;DR: Microsoft Office Professional 2021 is on sale for $32.97 through June 14 with lifetime access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access for one Windows PC.

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 is down to $32.97 through June 14, giving Windows users a lifetime license for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access with no subscription required.

Stop Paying Monthly for Office Apps

At some point, subscription fatigue becomes very real.

Music subscriptions. Streaming subscriptions. Cloud storage subscriptions. Somehow, even note-taking apps want monthly rent now. So seeing Microsoft Office Professional 2021 available for a one-time $32.97 (MSRP $219.99) feels very refreshing.

This is the full Windows version of Office Professional 2021, not a stripped-down web app experience. You get lifetime access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access installed directly on one Windows PC for home or work use.

The appeal is pretty simple: buy it once and stop thinking about it.

And unlike browser-based alternatives that can feel limiting once work gets more serious, the desktop Office apps still handle large spreadsheets, advanced formatting, presentations, databases, and productivity workflows better than most free options.

Excel remains the obvious powerhouse here for anyone working with data, budgets, reports, or analytics. Word is still the standard for document creation, while PowerPoint and Outlook continue doing exactly what millions of professionals need them to do every day.

The interface also remains highly customizable, with Microsoft’s ribbon layout making tools easier to access without turning the apps into cluttered chaos.

A few quick notes: this license connects to the physical Windows device itself rather than your Microsoft account, and Publisher support officially ends after October 2026. For most users, though, that won’t be a major issue.

Don’t miss getting a Microsoft Office Pro 2021 lifetime license for a one-time $32.97 (MSRP $219.99) through June 14.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

