Get a lifetime Windows 11 Pro license for $10

TL;DR: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is on sale for just $9.97 (reg. $199) for a lifetime license on Microsoft’s most powerful consumer OS.

Your operating system is the foundation everything else runs on, and right now you can upgrade it for less than two cups of coffee.

A lifetime license to Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is currently just $9.97, down from its regular $199 price tag. That’s a massive discount for access to a modern, Microsoft-verified OS that’s built to handle the demands of serious professionals, developers, creatives, and power users alike.

Why Windows 11 Pro is worth the upgrade

The interface has been significantly overhauled from Windows 10, with a cleaner layout, snap layouts for multitasking across multiple windows, and improved voice typing that actually works. If you’re someone who has a lot going on at once, the productivity gains are real.

Security is another standout. Windows 11 Pro ships with biometric login, TPM 2.0 support, Smart App Control, and BitLocker device encryption. These aren’t features you’ll find in the Home edition, and they matter considerably if you’re storing sensitive work files or running a small operation from your machine.

For anyone who games on the side, DirectX 12 Ultimate delivers visuals that push the hardware you already own to its limits without requiring an upgrade.

Professionals will also appreciate the inclusion of Azure Active Directory, Hyper-V virtualization, and Windows Sandbox for running untrusted applications in an isolated environment. These are enterprise-grade tools now available on a consumer budget.

The built-in Copilot AI assistant rounds things out, offering quick answers, settings changes, and content generation directly from the taskbar.

Redemption is instant: your license code arrives by email immediately after purchase, and the license is non-transferable and good for one device for life.

At $9.97, this is one of the more straightforward value propositions in software. Grab your lifetime Windows 11 Pro license before the price changes.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

