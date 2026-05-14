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Get educated during your free time with MagellanTV

May 13, 2026

TL;DR: MagellanTV is an ad-free streaming service that gives you lifetime access to over 4,000 high-quality documentary movies and TV series from around the globe—grab your subscription for just $149.97 (reg. $999).

If you’re bored of Netflix and Hulu and looking for deeper, more informative content, MagellanTV can potentially satisfy that craving. Subscribe to this ad-free streaming service to access documentaries from the world’s best filmmakers.

Be intentional about the content that you consume

MagellanTV features a content library of over 4,000 4K documentary films and TV shows from around the globe. The collections cover a vast array of genres—including Science, Space, True Crime, Ancient History, War & Military, and Nature—with renowned titles like Jonestown: Paradise Lost (2007), The New Frontier (2015), Crimes That Made History (2017), and How China Got Rich (2019). As a result, you’ll receive a well-rounded education accessible from the comfort of your own bed.

This lifetime deal also includes any new content added to the platform—and with new content added every week, you’ll be sure to discover knowledge from around the world. Other features include:

  • Unlimited streaming across up to 5 devices—including your web browsers, mobile phone, smart TV, Roku, Chromecast, or Fire TV
  • A lifetime subscription that covers you up to 75 years—more than enough for you and to pass down to your family
  • Access to exclusive, curated playlists for more structured and well-paced deep dives
  • An ad-free and interruption-free service guarantee on your subscription

Unfortunately, MagellanTV is not available in South Africa. However, for everyone else, the world is truly your oyster. So, why not try it out?

Get lifetime access to MagellanTV for just $149.97 (reg. $999).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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