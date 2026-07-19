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Get lifetime access to GPT, Gemini, Claude, and more for $58

July 19, 2026

TL;DR: ChatPlayground is an AI platform that gives you access to GPT, Gemini, Claude, and more, and lifetime access is $58 through July 26.

Paying for every AI model you use can cost you hundreds every year. A smarter way to work is to switch to a platform like ChatPlayground, which gives you lifetime access to models like GPT, Gemini, and Claude, and it’s on sale for $57.97 (reg. $619).

What does ChatPlayground do?
Combine ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and More Using ChatPlayground

Using ChatPlayground is about as easy as using any other AI tool, only you get much more room for customization. Type your prompt, pick the models you want it sent to, and ChatPlayground shows you the answers together. GPT, Claude Sonnet 4, Gemini, DeepSeek, Llama, and Perplexity are all included. A weak answer is easy to catch when a better one is sitting right next to it.

You can run a coding question through multiple models at once and pick the version that works, without moving between tabs or getting stuck fixing one model’s broken output over and over. When two models disagree, you see it right away instead of trusting a single confident answer.

ChatPlayground handles more than text, too. Upload an image or a PDF, and it answers questions about the contents, makes new images through its built-in generators, and gives you prompt tools for cleaning up a request that isn’t landing. Your chat history saves automatically, so a project you set down last week is right where you left it.

Your plan also comes with unlimited messages, meaning you can work through as many prompts as a project needs without a monthly cap slowing you down.

Paying a separate subscription for every AI tool you use just isn’t a viable model anymore.

Get a ChatPlayground AI Unlimited lifetime subscription for $57.97 (reg. $619).

Sale ends July 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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