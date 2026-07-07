Get lifetime VPN access for up to 15 devices for under $25

TL;DR: Protect yourself while streaming on up to 15 devices with this $24.97 (reg. $600) lifetime subscription to FastestVPN PRO, available until July 19.

VPNs are essential for anyone looking to stream, browse, and game online with both absolute freedom and safety. FastestVPN Pro gives you all of this under a lifetime subscription, plus VPN access on up to 15 devices for just $24.97 (reg. $600).

Get access to over 900 servers in over 100 countries

Despite there being more content than ever to watch, something as simple as your location can make it difficult to access—this is where VPNs come in. And bypassing geo-restrictions is the least of what they can do, as they’re also great tools for privacy and security.

FastestVPN Pro is a reliable provider because it balances must-have features with secure, private VPN access. For instance, all of their 900+ global servers are P2P-optimized to keep downloads fast and anonymous. They also provide dedicated streaming servers to give you and your household access to services like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, and Amazon Prime.

What’s more, you also get unlimited bandwidth and unlimited server switching under the protection of their 256-bit AES encryption.

Enjoy added security perks with the Pro Plan

Your subscription comes with its very own built-in privacy suite to keep your data secure and private. This includes a kill switch, a NAT firewall, an ad blocker, anti-malware, split tunneling, and IPv6 leak protection.

Plus, your subscription to the Pro Plan provides you with features like Double VPN, which will essentially route your traffic through two servers for even tighter protection. You’ll also get 1 year of free access to the password manager Passhulk, which you can use to store your bank details, passwords, and private data under one encrypted vault.

As you can see, this subscription is not only cost-efficient but also ideal for families. So, why not try it out?

Stay secure online with this lifetime subscription to FastestVPN PRO for 15 devices for $24.97 (reg. $600). Sale ends July 19.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

