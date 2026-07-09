Get practical — this bundle saves $380+ on popular Microsoft programs

TL;DR: Download Microsoft Office Professional 2021 and Windows 11 Pro for a bundle price of only $34.97 (MSRP $418.99) until July 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Subscriptions are over. Enjoy the simplicity of a one-time purchase with this sensational deal for Microsoft Office Professional 2021 + Windows 11 Pro for only $34.97 until July 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Get some of the world’s most popular software programs for life with this cost-effective bundle that will save you the headache of another subscription as well as hundreds of dollars over time.

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 ($219.99 Value)

Get the full business suite all from the same year so you don’t have to worry about individual updates or cross-platform incompatibility. This bundle contains:



Word for text creation

Excel for data analysis

PowerPoint for presentations

Outlook for email communications

Access for mass data organization

Teams (Free Version) for video conferencing

Publisher for designing print materials

OneNote for gathering information

The most popular software programs for businesses and individuals are all here, so you can crush deadlines with layouts so effective and intuitive that if you’re familiar with one program, you’ll quickly get the hang of the rest. There’s also no WiFi required, so feel free to work on the go.

Windows 11 Pro ($199 Value)

Upgrade your computer now for a facelift that will only bring more convenience into your life. The newest version of Windows gives you:



CoPilot, your AI assistant built into the taskbar to help with finding answers or files, summarizing information, and building content like code and graphics

Security features like BitLocker for full-disk device encryption

DirectX 12 Ultimate Gaming for life-like gaming graphics that run smoothly

Snap layouts for organized multi-tasking

Biometrics Login & TPM 2.0 for fast and secure fingerprint and facial logins

Windows 11 Pro is designed for peak productivity with AI-powered tools to streamline your workflow.

Skip the subscriptions and enjoy all of the benefits of Microsoft innovation for the price of a reusable water bottle. No new computer needed — for a one-time fee, you can launch your PC into the future.

For $34.97 (MSRP $418.99) until July 19 at 11:59 p.m. PT., you can purchase an instant code to download Microsoft Office Professional 2021 and Windows 11 Pro for life today.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

