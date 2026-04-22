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Get smarter in your free time with Nibble’s fun, bite-sized lessons

April 21, 2026

TL;DR: Make learning fun and pressure-free with a lifetime subscription to Nibble All-Around Knowledge App for $69.99, an 88% savings on the $599.99 regular price.

Learning doesn’t have to mean slogging through an intimidatingly thick book. With a lifetime subscription to the Nibble All-Around Knowledge App, you get bite-sized lessons that make learning fun for $69.99, or 88% off.

Nibble offers quizzes, games, and designed-by-experts lessons about the topics you’re curious about: history, art, AI, music, personal finance, and more. Each lesson takes less than 10 minutes, so you can learn something new about more than 20 topics while you’re commuting, taking a break, or just have a quick minute.

Whether you prefer to bounce around from topic to topic as your interests take you or prefer a structured learning path, there’s no pressure: You move through the lessons at your own pace, and the app adapts to your interests and pace to keep you hooked on learning. No matter your learning style, there’s an option for you: Apart from text and video options, Nibble offers AI chats, games, and audio you can listen to on the go.

With your lifetime subscription, you get access to the app on three different devices, so you can play games on your phone, listen to a lesson on your tablet when you’re cooking dinner and then do a video lesson on your computer during downtime at work. And Nibble is updated with fresh content every month, so you’ll never stop learning.

Learning is a lot more fun when there’s no pressure. With Nibble, you can learn complex concepts thanks to easy-to-grasp, fun-to-do lessons that anyone can tackle, no prior knowledge required. You’ve always wanted to be more well-rounded: With Nibble, learning is fun again.

Get a lifetime subscription to Nibble All-Around Knowledge App for $69.99 (reg. $599.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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