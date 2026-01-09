Get the best of MS Office and ditch the monthly payment with this deal

TL;DR: Get the best and newest Office version with a one-time purchase of Microsoft Office 2024 Home for just $119.97, or 20% off the regular price of $149.99.

Office 2024 is Microsoft’s most up-to-date version of its flagship productivity software suite, perfect for school and home use. And with this deal, you can get it for a one-time payment of $119.97, with no recurring fees ever.

With Office 2024, you get word processing and creative document creation with Word; data and spreadsheet management with Excel; and PowerPoint for impactful presentations. Combined, it’s the functionality you need for keeping your home and school life running smoothly and on track.

In the 2024 version, Word has been updated with more robust collaboration features and co-authoring that makes working together on projects a snap, and PowerPoint now has the ability to record presentations and add closed captioning. Even Excel has been given a refresh, with dynamic arrays that automatically update as you make changes to the data.

But what you’re not getting with this deal is yet another subscription. Microsoft 365, which has the same updated applications, is $99.99 a year for a personal plan and $129.99 a year for a family plan. Your purchase gets you all the same tools, but for a one-time payment of $119.97 — then it’s yours, no further payment required. And you’re getting it from a Microsoft-verified partner, so you can feel confident in your purchase.

With your purchase, a one-time-use code will delivered to your email instantly, good for use on one Mac or PC desktop. (You’ll get future updates to Office, and access to support resources, too.) So why not start the new year with a new version of Office? You won’t find more a more useful set of functions, and you definitely won’t find it at a better price.

Get Microsoft Office 2024 Home for $119.97 (reg. $149.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

