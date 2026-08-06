Get Windows 11 Pro + Office Pro for a one-time $33 through 8/9

TL;DR: Get Microsoft Office Professional 2021 and Windows 11 Pro for $32.97 (reg. $418.99). One purchase, two lifetime licenses, and no monthly subscription fees.

Upgrade your PC with Microsoft Office Professional 2021 and Windows 11 Pro for just $32.97 (reg. $418.99). It’s a one-time purchase that gives you two Microsoft essentials without adding another monthly subscription to your budget.

Upgrade Your PC Once—Then Get Back to Work

If you’ve been putting off upgrading your Windows PC, this bundle makes the decision a lot easier. Instead of buying Office and Windows separately, you get both lifetime licenses in one package for less than the cost of many monthly software subscriptions.

Microsoft Office Professional 2021 includes the apps millions of people rely on every day: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. Whether you’re writing reports, analyzing spreadsheets, building presentations, or managing email, you’ll have the classic desktop apps installed directly on your PC with no recurring fees.

You’ll also receive Windows 11 Pro, which goes beyond the standard Home edition with features built for professionals. BitLocker helps protect sensitive files with full-disk encryption, while Hyper-V and Windows Sandbox make it easy to run virtual machines or safely test applications.

Add Azure AD support, Copilot built into the taskbar, Snap Layouts, and DirectX 12 Ultimate, and you’ve got a Windows experience that’s ready for work, creativity, and even gaming.

Meet Windows 11 | The Basics

The value is what really stands out here. For just $32.97 instead of $418.99, you’re saving nearly $386 while getting two lifetime Microsoft licenses for one Windows PC.

Before purchasing, be sure to check your computer with Microsoft’s PC Health Check app to confirm Windows 11 compatibility.

Get this Ultimate Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows Lifetime License + Windows 11 Pro Bundle for just $32.97 (reg. $418.99) through Aug. 9.

StackSocial prices subject to change.