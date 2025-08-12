Get your nerd on with lifetime documentary access

TL;DR: Get unlimited, ad-free access to 4,000+ documentaries for life for a one-time payment of $149.97.

Ready to ditch the mindless scrolling? MagellanTV serves up endless smart, binge-worthy documentaries — and with this lifetime deal for $149.97, you’ll never run out of things to learn, question, or weirdly obsess over.

It’s time to level up your streaming game. If your watchlist is 90% “meh” and you’ve rewatched every true crime series twice, MagellanTV is about to change your life (or at least your evenings).

With over 4,000 high-quality documentaries and new stuff added weekly, MagellanTV is the nerdy, binge-worthy best friend you didn’t know you needed. History buffs, space nerds, science fans, crime junkies, tech geeks — there’s room for all of you here.

And the best part? No ads. Just endless access to captivating storytelling, stunning visuals, and actual facts. MagellanTV also lets you cast directly from your phone to your smart TV, Roku, Fire TV, or Chromecast. Plus, you can stream on up to five devices at once, so your household can nerd out together (or not). And unlike other platforms, this isn’t some watered-down selection. These are top-tier films and series from award-winning filmmakers, curated for people who actually care about quality content.

You’ll also find curated playlists that dig deep into fascinating topics (hello, ancient civilizations and unexplained mysteries), plus a sleek interface that doesn’t make you want to rage-quit.

Claim your lifetime pass to MagellanTV for $149.97 for a limited time.

StackSocial prices subject to change.