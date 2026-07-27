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GPT, Claude & Gemini are all in 1min.AI for a one-time $70

July 27, 2026

TL;DR: Get the 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan Lifetime Subscription for $69.97 through Aug. 9 and access GPT, Claude, Gemini, image generation, video creation, PDF tools, and millions of monthly AI credits from one platform.

AI is a marvel—until your browser has seven AI tabs open. 1min.AI puts GPT, Claude, Gemini, image generation, document tools, and more into one workspace for a one-time $69.97 through Aug. 9.

One AI Workspace for (Almost) Everything

The biggest problem with using AI today isn’t finding good tools—it’s keeping track of them. One app writes blog posts, another edits images, another summarizes PDFs, another creates videos, and another helps with research.

The 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan simplifies that workflow by bringing leading AI models and dozens of creative tools together under one account. Instead of bouncing between platforms, you can choose the right model for the task and keep moving.

Powered by models including GPT-5.5 Pro, Claude 4.6 Sonnet, Gemini 3.1 Pro, Llama 3, Mistral, and more, the platform handles everything from writing and brainstorming to image editing, document analysis, presentations, and multimedia creation.

Some of the standout features include:

  • Chat with GPT, Claude, Gemini, Llama, Mistral, and other leading AI models
  • Generate blog posts, social content, summaries, rewrites, and SEO copy
  • Create and edit AI-generated images, videos, and audio
  • Translate documents, summarize PDFs, and chat with files
  • Build presentations, remove backgrounds, upscale images, and edit visuals
  • Summarize and translate YouTube videos
1Min.AI One App. ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Llama & More for a One Time Price: 1min.AI

The Advanced Business Plan also includes 4,000,000 AI credits every month, plus opportunities to earn up to 450,000 additional monthly credits, along with unlimited prompt libraries, unlimited storage, unlimited brand voices, and access to every AI feature on the platform.

1min.AI gives you one place to create, research, edit, and experiment—without constantly switching between tabs or subscriptions. If AI has become part of your everyday workflow, consolidating everything into one workspace is a valuable move.

Get lifetime access to the 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan for just $69.97 through Aug. 9 (MSRP $540).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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