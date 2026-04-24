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Learn to make ChatGPT and AI work for you for under $15

April 23, 2026

TL;DR: Advance your career and level up your AI ability with the ChatGPT & Automation E-Degree courses for $14.97, 98% off the suggested price of $790.

AI is transforming workplaces, and if you’re looking to learn how to better use artificial intelligence, the ChatGPT & Automation E-Degree course bundle from tech training specialists Eduonix is $14.97, a 98% discount on the $790 regular price.

With the ChatGPT & Automation E-Degree bundle, you get more than 25 hours of learning in 12 courses that cover practical, real-world applications of more than 20 artificial intelligence tools that you can put to work immediately. Some of the topics covered include:

  • Automation for business efficiency
  • Transforming raw data into visual narratives that tell the story and move the needle
  • Using AI tools to support your creative endeavors
  • Improving your ChatGPT communications
  • Data visualization using AI

Eduonix has been creating tech-focused training materials for more than a decade. Made by knowledgeable industry professionals with real experience, the classes are accessible to all learners, even those without extensive previous AI experience. With your bundle purchase, you get lifetime access to all courses, so you can work on the classes at your own pace and whenever works best for you. You can also access the classes on both desktop and mobile devices, making it even easier to fit into your schedule. (Please note, however, that AI software is not included with your purchase.)

Upon completion of the ChatGPT & Automation E-Degree bundle coursework, you’ll receive a Certificate of Completion to mark your hard work — and you’ll have a suite of actionable new AI skills that you can use to accelerate your career and supercharge your personal projects. AI is here to stay, so make sure you’re making it work for you: The ChatGPT & Automation E-Degree bundle will give you the tools to take advantage for a price you can’t beat.

Get the ChatGPT & Automation E-Degree courses for $14.97 (reg. $790).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

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